Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy strip down for annual spicy holiday photo shoot

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are keeping their marriage spicy with a festive holiday photo shoot.

The couple left little to the imagination for the annual shoot promoting McCarthy's Formless Beauty brand. This year's theme is "Mrs. Claus & Her Naughty Elf Wishing You A Bubbly Holiday Season."

In one shot, Wahlberg is standing above his wife in tiny green and red shorts and a red and green stripped Santa hat. The New Kids on the Block member went shirtless and wore elf shoes, green gloves and sunglasses.

McCarthy appears to be nude in the photo with green and silver ornaments covering her body. She held a champagne glass as she posed for the picture.

"These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they're a tradition. We have customers begging for them," McCarthy told People.

Wahlberg chimed in, "This is our third card. It’s something we look forward to doing together."

In a second photo, Wahlberg kneels down next to McCarthy as she sits in a bathtub nude. The tub was filled with ornaments that looked like bubbles, and Wahlberg was shirtless while wearing glasses and a red and green Santa hat.

Wahlberg and McCarthy flashed big smiles.

This is not the first time McCarthy and Wahlberg have posed nude together.

In 2022, the couple stripped down before the holidays for the former Playmate’s beauty brand. The cosmetic company released a nude collection of lip glosses, which prompted the risqué campaign.

"It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot," McCarthy shared with People at the time. "I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons."

Wahlberg shared that he was happy to take part in the photo shoot while he was "in shape."

"I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before 'in-shape New Kids Donnie' became a ‘doughnut-eating ’Blue Bloods' Donnie,' so the timing was perfect," he shared.

McCarthy announced the launch of her cosmetics brand in 2021. In 2022, the couple autographed 2,000 of their holiday cards for early bird customers. Every purchase also entered the customers into a drawing to win a FaceTime call from Jenny and Donnie on Christmas Day.

McCarthy and Wahlberg began dating in July 2013 and tied the knot in August 2014. Wahlberg has two sons from his previous marriage, and McCarthy has one son, Evan, from an earlier marriage.

In October 2023, the couple told Fox News Digital how they have been able to keep their marriage fun and exciting over the years.

"Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work," McCarthy told Fox News Digital at the time.

"You know that saying … your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is. It makes all the difference in the world."

The couple renews their wedding vows every year on their anniversary.

In 2022, Wahlberg posted about the tradition on Instagram, writing, "Some people ask ‘why do you renew your vows every year?’. Those tend to be the same people that also ask ‘how do you keep your marriage so new?’"

McCarthy said she seeks out private time for mom and dad to keep things "spicy."

"It would be finding rooms that you can make into sexy rooms that are off limits to your children," McCarthy said.

"So, you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that's a closet, a sauna or the garage. Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids."