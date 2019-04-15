Dina Lohan 'had suspicions' of online boyfriend before split

Dina Lohan had her "suspicions" about the man she had been dating for five years despite never meeting in person before ultimately ending their relationship.

"It’s always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family," Lohan told Fox News. "I thought he was different until I had suspicions which he just proved to be justified."

The mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, revealed to her “Celebrity Big Brother” castmates in February that she has been talking to a certain special somebody for five years and had plans to marry him.

LINDSAY LOHAN’S PALS EXPLAIN WHY FORMER CHILD STAR IS PURSUING REALITY TV, NIGHTLIFE: ‘WE’RE PAST HER PAST’

But things didn't work out according to plan and Lohan and Jesse Nadler told TMZ over the weekend that the pair had split up before their first in-person meeting.

A source close to Lohan told us "this a storm in a teacup.

"There was no meeting scheduled as of yet because Dina was already suspicious that he was media hungry and she is in talks about doing several new shows -- including a dating show. Bottom line is it’s a non-story and this guy wants his 15 minutes of fame."

LINDSAY LOHAN CHANNELS OPRAH WINFREY, DISCUSSES PAST DOMESTIC ABUSE ON 'LINDSAY LOHAN'S BEACH CLUB'

Another source close to the reality star said, "There were a lot of things that weren’t quite right but he was a good friend to her and they spoke quite a bit. But things changed after 'Celebrity Big Brother' and he got a taste of seeing his name in the media and he tried to get his name everywhere as her 'boyfriend.'"

Lohan had previously shared that she and Nadler had been unable to meet because he moved to San Francisco to take care of his mother.