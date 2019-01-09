Lindsay Lohan channels Oprah Winfrey, discusses past domestic abuse on 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'

Lindsay Lohan channels Oprah Winfrey when she needs help — but she doesn't always heed the mogul's advice.

Lohan, 32, is back on the small screen with "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club."

She revealed in the aftershow Tuesday that she and Winfrey are still close after Lohan starred on the "Lindsay" docuseries on OWN in 2013.

"I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life," the one-time troubled starlet said. "I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone. It's okay to be alone."

She added, "I do text her a lot. I think I might harass her!"

Despite her frequent communication with the talk show queen, the "Parent Trap" actress confessed that she went against Winfrey's advice when she pursued her beach club and reality show, set in Mykonos, Greece.

"I felt at peace there. I was there before the season started and had no idea about it," she said of the resort city. "Oprah told me, ‘Don’t you dare go there!’ but I really found a different part of myself. I love being by the beach and by the ocean and Mykonos was a place that really hit me hard in the best way possible."

Another reason Lohan chose Mykonos for her resort is because some dark memories she had there previously: The actress claimed on the show that her ex, Egor Tarabasov, abused her on the beach there before they split in 2016 — and the dark moment was even captured by paparazzi lenses.

"I was in a very tumultuous relationship," she recalled. "I was in a different place in my life. Instead of crying or getting angry, I said 'I'm going to own this beach one day because I always want everyone to feel safe.'"