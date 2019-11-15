Expand / Collapse search
Diddy pays tribute to his ex, Kim Porter, 1 year after her death: 'I wish you were here'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late ex, Kim Porter.

The 50-year-old musician shared a video on Instagram of Porter, a model and actress, playing the piano as a dog barks along.

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔," the caption reads. "Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU."

Porter died Nov. 15, 2018, of lobar pneumonia. In 1994, Diddy adopted Porter's then-3-year-old son, Quincy, who is now 28.

"I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM," the post continued. "I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️"

Diddy's famous companions were quick to offer support, such as Rita Ora who commented "❤️❤️❤️."

Busta Rhymes also commented with a string of emojis to show support: "🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

These days, Diddy largely focuses on producing music, but in August, he released a single with Wax Motif called "Divided Souls."