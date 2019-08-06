Pop star Rita Ora shows off fit physique, catches sun rays in tiny two-piece bikini aboard yacht in Spain

Rita Ora never met a teeny bikini she didn’t like.

The 28-year-old pop star routinely selects bikini tops that are a size (or several) too small for her chest, and her latest might just be her skimpiest style yet.

While vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend, Ora shared a sultry series of Instagram snaps clad in White Fox’s “Newport” bikini top ($54.95) and “Itsy” bottoms ($39.95) while aboard a yacht, prompting her fans to playfully troll the star over the fact that she was busting out of her black two-piece.

“Your bikinis never fit you,” one follower remarked in the comments, while another advised, “I think ur swimming suit is a bit too small for you maybe you should go and buy one in the adult section instead of child.” A third wrote, “Still buying bikinis from mothercare,” referencing the British brand famous for its baby clothes.

Her fans’ concern didn’t stop Ora from living it up in her tiny suit; at one point, she even dared to defy the laws of physics (and risking a major wardrobe malfunction) by leaping off the boat into the sea.

