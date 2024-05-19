Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts to viral video of him allegedly beating Cassie: 'I'm disgusted'

One day after video was released that appeared to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel, the music mogul took responsibility, saying he's "disgusted" with himself.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said in a self-recorded message posted to Instagram.

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"I went and I sought out professional help. I had to go into therapy, and going to rehab," Combs admitted.

"Had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ALLEGEDLY PUMMELS WOMAN IN 2016 HOTEL VIDEO.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to [being] a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Combs did not reference Cassie's name in the video.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP