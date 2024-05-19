Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts to viral video of him allegedly beating Cassie: 'I'm disgusted'

Video of Combs from 2016 allegedly attacking girlfriend Cassie was released on Saturday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly pummels woman in 2016 hotel video Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly pummels woman in 2016 hotel video

Newly released security video from a Los Angeles hotel appears to show the billionaire mogul brutally assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway. (Obtained exclusively by CNN)

One day after video was released that appeared to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel, the music mogul took responsibility, saying he's "disgusted" with himself.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said in a self-recorded message posted to Instagram. 

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"I went and I sought out professional help. I had to go into therapy, and going to rehab," Combs admitted.

"Had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ALLEGEDLY PUMMELS WOMAN IN 2016 HOTEL VIDEO.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly pummels woman in 2016 hotel video Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to [being] a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Combs did not reference Cassie's name in the video.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending