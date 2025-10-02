Diddy begs judge for leniency, says God made him ‘stronger, wiser, clean, sober’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for "all of the hurt and pain" he caused because of his conduct in a letter submitted to the court ahead of Friday's sentencing.

"I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs," Diddy wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital. "This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."

The fallen rap mogul admitted he was free from drugs and alcohol "for the first time in 25 years," and praised God "that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober."

On Friday, the "Last Night" singer is expected to address Judge Arun Subramanian during his sentencing hearing where his legal team asked for a 14-month penalty. Prosecutors have asked the court for a minimum of 11 years behind bars.

DIDDY PLANNING UNCONVENTIONAL MOVE IN COURT AHEAD OF SENTENCING FOR PROSTITUTION CHARGES

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

DIDDY’S LAST-DITCH LEGAL MOVES SHUT DOWN BY JUDGE DAYS BEFORE SENTENCING

"In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them," Diddy wrote. "I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past."

Diddy "had to look in the mirror like never before" while behind bars, and admitted that "pain" became his teacher.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," he wrote. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame."

He added, "I honestly feel sorry for something that I couldn't forgive someone else for: if they put their hands on one of my daughters. This is why it is so hard for me to forgive myself. It is like a deep wound that leaves an ugly scar."

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ASSAULTS CASSIE VENTURA IN 2016 LOS ANGELES HOTEL INCIDENT

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, allegedly had a "freak off" at the InterContinental Hotel March 5, 2016, that turned violent. Cassie previously testified that she was attempting to leave the "freak off" after Diddy gave her a black eye.

After making it to the elevator lobby, the singer-songwriter testified, Diddy assaulted her. The rapper could be seen dragging Cassie down the hotel hallway in surveillance footage that was shown to the jury and previously released to the public in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can’t change the past, but I can change the future," Diddy wrote. "I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work. I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before.

"I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes. I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me."

He added, "I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud."

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Subramanian rejected Diddy's request for a new trial and the rapper's demand for an acquittal days before his scheduled sentencing.

The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.