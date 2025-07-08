Countdown to Diddy's fate begins as judge sets date for sentencing after split verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Arun Subramanian set Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentencing for Oct. 3.

Right before a 2pm ET hearing on Tuesday, the defense and prosecution agreed on the date previously suggested by the federal judge. The defense had initially pushed for an expedited sentencing after Combs' bail package was denied and even offered up Sept. 22 as a potential date in their initial letter submitted to the court.

However, Judge Subramanian ultimately approved the Oct. 3 date.

The parties also submitted new dates for pre-sentencing reports and post-trial motions. Any post-trial motion by the defense must be submitted before July 30. The government will then have until Aug. 20 to respond. Diddy's pre-sentence investigation report will be submitted on or before Aug. 29, with a final report released on Sept. 18.

Diddy's jury found the rapper not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. However, the prosecution suggested the rapper be kept behind bars somewhere between four and five years.

Diddy's judge denied the rapper's bail package following his partial acquittal. Judge Subramanian claimed Diddy's violence within his personal relationships, that Combs owned up to, was a contributing factor to his reasoning for keeping the rapper behind bars.

According to the federal judge, there would be no way to guarantee the safety of others should the musician be released.

During a press conference following the verdict, his lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo, boasted that the team wasn't going to stop until Diddy is a free man.

"We are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started," Agnifilo said outside the courthouse Wednesday. "To win this and to defeat the prosecutors from the Southern District of New York takes effort from beginning to end. Today was a major, major step in the right direction. But we fight on and we're going to win, and we're not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family."

After nearly 14 hours of deliberation, the jury revealed they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts Diddy faced. The jury indicated they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on the racketeering charge, one of the most serious counts against the disgraced music mogul .

On July 1, the court directed the jury to continue deliberating on the racketeering charge. After deliberating for an hour on July 2, the jury returned all five verdicts.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday, June 30, after hearing seven weeks of trial testimony. The prosecution chose to rest the case on June 24. Special Agent Joseph Cerciello was the final witness to take the stand for the prosecution, making him the 34th person to testify. Diddy's defense called no witnesses.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024, months after Homeland Security Investigations raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of the rapper.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.