Destiny Child's Michelle Williams defends Beyonce in lip sync scandal

Some fans may be upset that Beyonce was lip-syncing during her performance at the President’s inauguration, but celebs are coming to the “Irreplaceable” singer’s defense.

Destiny Child's member Michelle Williams was quick to speak out in favor of Beyonce when asked about the incident.

"I will say this, it's not the first or the last time that someone has had to lip-sync…my greatest singer of all time, Whitney Houston, it came to light that her anthem was in fact lip-synced," she told ET.



Williams added: "It's their personal preference. With big crowds and echoes, you know when it's a big historical moment, you don't want any room for any mistakes so I can understand why it was done."



Similarly, when asked about the lip-sync scandal, the queen of soul and past inaugural performer Aretha Franklin said she laughed when she heard Beyonce hadn’t sung live.

“I thought it was funny because the weather down there was about 46 or 44 degrees and for most singers that is just not good singing weather...” she told ABC News. “When I heard that I just really cracked up. I thought it was really funny, but she did a beautiful job with the pre-record.”



Jennifer Lopez also said she understood situations in which singers opt to lip sync, and she didn’t seem fazed by the scandal when asked about it on “The Daily Show.”



“Sometimes it happens when you are in certain stadiums and certain venues and things, they do pre-record stuff because you're going to have that terrible slapback,” JLo told Jon Stewart.

Katy Perry also stood by Beyonce's side, telling X17 "she didn't lip sync."



Former “American Idol” judge Steven Tyler told TMZ whether or not she sang live really didn’t matter because, well, it’s Beyonce.



"Beyonce's so hot she can do anything,” he said. “Let's just get real."

Others took to Twitter to jump to Bey’s defense. Bravo host Andy Cohen and singer Myleene Klass were just some of the celebs commenting on the controversy.



“I don't get what's outrageous about lip-syncing to your OWN vocals?” Klass wrote. “Not exactly Milli Vanilli.”

As for Milli Vanilli, singer Fab Morvan had something to say about the controversy too.

"Everyone knows Beyonce can sing. Everyone should just step back and relax. There are far more important things to worry about. But I can certainly relate to what she's going through."