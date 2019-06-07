Dennis Quaid, 65, dating PhD student Laura Savoie, 26: reports

Dennis Quaid has a new woman in his life.

The actor, 65, is dating Ph.D. student Laura Savoie, 26, according to multiple reports.

The "Parent Trap" actor and the Missouri native were first spotted together last month after having dinner Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

A rep for Quaid did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Quaid was most recently linked to Santa Auzina, 32.

According to People, Savoie graduated as valedictorian from Pepperdine University. During her time at the school, she reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven.

Us Weekly reports that Savoie's private Instagram account features several pictures of the student with Quaid. The outlet reports that Savoie shared a photo of herself and Quaid kissing and captioned a photo of the duo embracing each other: "Never been happier."

Per People, Savoie also received a master's at the University of Notre Dame and is currently working towards earning a Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin in their McCombs School of Business with an expected 2021 graduation date.

Quaid was previously married to Kimberly Buffington from 2004 until they announced their split in 2016. He was also married to actresses P. J. Soles from 1978-1993 and Meg Ryan from 1991-2001. He has three children.