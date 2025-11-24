Denise Richards' estranged husband Aaron Phypers says he's 'begging friends for money' as divorce turns ugly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Phypers is on the verge of homelessness amid his messy divorce from Denise Richards.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Richards' estranged husband — whose financial Request for Orders hearing is currently set for Jan. 5 — filed documents on Nov. 20 asking for an emergency hearing in his spousal support case.

Phypers, whose ex was granted a restraining order against him earlier this month, is allegedly begging friends for money as he attempts to navigate the financial distress.

"My financial situation gets worse by the day," he wrote in the documents. "My pickup truck, which is now my only vehicle, is subject to repossession. I am in danger of eviction at any time. I am begging friends for money to have food to eat."

"I now have criminal charges against me and I need to retain a defense attorney before my next hearing, which is in mid-December," he wrote. "I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by the respondent."

"I now need the following in order to survive: $125,000 for past-due rent; $2,673 for past-due vehicle registration; $17,820 for pickup truck payment arrears; $10,090 for past-due HOA fees; $1,960 for storage units past-due; $3,543 in past-due water bill for reconnection; $13,000 past-due gas for reconnection; $12,000 for past-due electricity (subject to shut off); $1,400 past-due waste management; $1,200 past-due special trash removal; and $150,000 for legal fees and administrative costs.

"My monthly fixed expenses for basic living and survival are $15,000/month rent; $12,000/month food and other expenses; $2,000 truck payment; $380/month truck insurance; mandatory fire water fees $360; internet $193; cell phone $300; and more."

Richards' request for a restraining order was granted on Nov. 7. The permanent restraining order expires on Nov. 7, 2030.

Richards, 54, requested the permanent restraining order against Phypers, 53, after he allegedly shared private text messages and photos of the former "Real Housewives" star online.

"It's pretty classic domestic violence from my perspective," the judge said while handing down the ruling. "I think that it's really pretty clear that you can't take private things – and throw them out into the world like that without potential consequences. There can't possibly be a defense that her peace can't be disturbed because she had an OF page and did Playboy. That’s not a defense."

The "Wild Things" actress was initially granted a temporary order against Phypers in July, nearly one week after he filed for divorce from the former Playboy cover girl.

Phypers was arrested in court last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Richards testified in court last month that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, allegedly leaked nude photos of the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress after she claimed he stole her laptop.

In a statement to People magazine, Phypers denied Richards' allegations, saying, "I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise's laptop or cellphones. These claims are not only untrue, they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star.

During proceedings last month, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed terrifying incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."