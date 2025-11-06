Denise Richards granted restraining order against estranged husband after his arrest on spousal abuse charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES – Denise Richards's request for a restraining order was granted Friday.

The "Wild Things" actress was initially awarded a temporary order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, in July, nearly one week after he filed for divorce from the former Playboy cover girl. The restraining order expires on November 7, 2030.

Phypers, 53, was arrested in court last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital was in court when Phypers was handcuffed. He then argued with sheriffs while riding down an escalator. The sheriffs then returned to retrieve Phypers cellphone.

Hours later, the holistic healer posted a $200,000 bond and was released from jail. Phypers' next court date for the criminal charges will be in December.

Richards testified in court last month that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, allegedly leaked nude photos of the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress.

"It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos," Richards, who shares two daughters with ex Charlie Sheen and one daughter with Phypers, told the judge during court proceedings. "I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church."

In July, Richards petitioned the court, claiming Phypers stole her computer and "disseminated private information, including nude photographs" to various news outlets. Judge Nicole Bershon ordered that Phypers return the device within 48 hours.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. Ten days later, Richards' request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

"Throughout our relationship Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

During proceedings last month, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed terrifying incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

At one point during the hearing, Richards pleaded for a tissue and began crying while recalling a particularly abusive event in May. Richards claimed Phypers got "very volatile" with her at the Four Seasons hotel just hours after the reality TV star had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a face-lift.

In response to the alleged leaked photos of her that were released by Phypers, Richards sent him a video — a part of which was played in court — referring to Phypers as a "narcissist" and detailing multiple instances of alleged physical abuse.

"You were the last person I thought would do that to me," Richards told Phypers via video recording that was presented in court. "I don't know why I'm having a hard time with this. Things were bad with Charlie and I, but he never hit below the belt.

Phypers has also demanded spousal support and half of the "Real Housewives" star's OnlyFans income. In the petition obtained by Fox News Digital, Phypers claimed he's out of money after Richards allegedly cut off access to their joint bank account and took away his holistic business equipment. He claimed Richards is preventing him from making a living.

"With regard to the OnlyFans page, the money that she receives from it is about $200,000 to $300,000 per month and that income is derived from photographs that I took and to which I hold the intellectual property rights," Phypers' petition stated.

"Therefore, it is our joint earnings and not hers alone. I request that I receive half of the OnlyFans income as a property control right."

According to Phypers, he's about to be evicted from his home and his utilities have already been shut off. He requested immediate access to $200,000.

Phypers also asked for additional spousal support on top of half of Richards' OnlyFans earnings.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards," Phypers said in a statement to People magazine in July about the abuse allegations. "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

"I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims," he concluded.