Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers’ split turns ugly with ‘trashed’ mansion allegations

Tensions are rising between Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

On Thursday, the " Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " star's ex gave a tour of the conditions Richards allegedly left their $3.5 million mansion in, including "trashed" bedrooms, "stained" carpets, and moth-filled closets.

"All her stuff, this is how she left it," Phypers told "Inside Edition," while walking through the house, which he said also houses 15 of Richards’ dogs.

"There's hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of vintage clothes, and it's riddled with moths," Phypers said as he showed the outlet her closet.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Richards alleged that she hasn't lived in the home in more than two years and said that Phypers and his family have "damaged the property and have left the house in disarray."

In the court filing, Richards included a video taken Aug. 3, 2025, showing the condition of the property. She said she went to the property during a time she knew Phypers would not be there, and his brother blocked Richards from leaving by placing blocks under the tires of her vehicle. Aaron's parents were at the home when she arrived and allegedly also tried to stop her from leaving the home before Phypers could return.

Richards also shared that she and Phypers agreed her dogs would stay at the property while she was having and recovering from two surgeries. "Despite several requests, since that time Aaron has refused to allow me to retrieve my dogs and other personal items from the property," the court documents stated.

In a hearing on Sept. 8, the actress was granted the right to return home on Saturday to retrieve her belongings from the home without violating her restraining order, according to People magazine.

Richards was allowed to "retrieve her mother’s and her own personal property, including the dogs." The court filing also stated Phypers was to "take no action which would interfere with Ms. Richards' access."

A representative for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A judge granted Richards' request for a temporary restraining order against Phypers amid their ongoing divorce on July 17.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents, filed on July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

"Until now, I have been afraid to report Aaron to the police or file for a restraining order because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," Richards continued.

Additionally, said Richards, Phypers "threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."

Phypers denied all allegations of mental or physical abuse in a statement at the time.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards," he told People. "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise – or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

He concluded, "I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.