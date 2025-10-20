Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers charged with multiple felonies days after courtroom arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after being arrested in a Los Angeles courtroom, Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, has been charged with four felonies.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. Phypers posted $200,000 bail on Friday.

On Friday, Phypers — who was handcuffed inside the courtroom — was seen arguing with sheriffs while going down an escalator at the courthouse as they took him into custody.

After sheriffs escorted Phypers out of the courtroom, officers returned to retrieve his cellphone.

Fox News Digital hasn't been able to reach Phypers' attorney for comment.

Richards testified in court earlier this month that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, leaked nude photos of the "Wild Things" actress.

"It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos," Richards, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and one daughter with Phypers, told the judge during Wednesday's court proceedings. "I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church."

In July, Richards petitioned the court, claiming Phypers stole her computer and "disseminated private information, including nude photographs" to various news outlets. Judge Nicole Bershon ordered that Phypers return the device within 48 hours.

On July 29, the judge forbade Phypers from distributing any "private" or "sensitive information" or any photos of a sexual nature that he may have downloaded from her phone or computer.

"Aaron stole my laptop and sent private text messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission. Aaron threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police," Richards wrote in her petition for a temporary restraining order.

In a statement to People magazine, Phypers denied Richards' allegations, saying, "I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise's laptop or cellphones. These claims are not only untrue, they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. Ten days later, Richards' request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

"Throughout our relationship Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

During proceedings earlier this month, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

At one point during the hearing, Richards pleaded for a tissue and began crying while recalling a particularly abusive event in May. Richards claimed Phypers got "very volatile" with her at the Four Seasons hotel just hours after the reality TV star had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a facelift.

Phypers allegedly tried to search through Richards' devices while she was sleeping. He allegedly hit her face and damaged a drain in the process.

"That is when I really, really knew that our marriage was over because there's been physical abuse, but it kept getting worse and worse," Richards testified. "But the fact that he did that to me five hours after coming out of a seven-hour surgery … made me feel a lot of things. Scared and vulnerable."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.