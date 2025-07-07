Denise Richards' husband files for divorce, months after she revealed he helps run her OnlyFans account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, has filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

In the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Phypers filed for divorce on Monday, citing their separation date as July 4. The "Wild Things" star and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and do not share children.

Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Charlie Sheen. She adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13, on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.

Phypers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and is seeking spousal support from Richards. According to court documents, Phypers said Richards makes over $250,000 from her OnlyFans career, her reality TV show and brand deals.

He alleged in the filing that he has had no income in the last 12 months after closing his business.

Phypers says that the couple spends about $105,000 per month. He estimates that $20,000 is spent on clothes, $18,000 on rent, $10,000 on groceries, $8,000 on utilities, $15,000 on eating out and $15,000 on entertainment.

A representative for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Richards and Phypers put their marriage on display in Denise's reality television show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things."

During an episode that aired in March, it was revealed that the star's husband played a key role in the behind-the-scenes work of her OnlyFans page.

"I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful," she said, via People . "It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way."

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit.

"He's so supportive. He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’" — Denise Richards

Richards credited her husband for helping curate her risqué content, explaining, "He's so supportive. He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’"

She admitted that she had previous reservations about the adult content site. But once she dived into OnlyFans, she found the platform to be "quite lucrative."

"When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite. I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one."

Richards continued to debunk any misconceptions of OnlyFans and added that she enjoys engaging with her fans in a different way.

"People think that I'm just doing whatever — that's not true," she explained. "I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not the way that you're thinking."