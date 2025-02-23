Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Brooke Shields and more stars shine on the red carpet

Demi Moore turned heads Sunday at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Moore, 62, looked effortlessly chic walking the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall wearing a custom Bottega Veneta strapless black leather drop waist gown paired with a delicate Tiffany & Co. necklace and matching bracelet.

Selena Gomez of "Only Murders in the Building" served Old Hollywood glam in a custom Celine gown which featured a thigh-high slit to reveal a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

The newly-engaged singer radiated beauty with help from celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who used Dr. Althea's Vitamin C Boosting Serum underneath her own Rare Beauty cosmetics.

Brooke Shields sparkled wearing a strapless silver disco ball dress with a matching mirrored clutch.

Jodie Foster was joined on the red carpet by her son, Charlie, 26, who she shares with ex-wife Cydney Bernard. Foster was nominated for her role in "True Detective: Night Country."

Jane Fonda wore a pale pink and black sequined Armani Prive gown to accept the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Ariana Grande, who was nominated for female actor in a supporting role, sported a custom-made strapless Loewe gown adorned with floral appliques.

Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown rocked a sherbet-hued custom Louis Vuitton dress as she waved to fans on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis stayed warm underneath a massive black feather boa as she showed off a sparkling black dress while walking the SAG Awards red carpet.

During the ceremony, Curtis, presented the award for male actor in a television movie or limited series to Colin Farrell, or, as she jokingly coined him, "the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes."

Farrell, who accepted the trophy for his role in "The Penguin," had no qualms with the public call out, and admitted, "Guilty as charged."

Kristen Bell was tapped to host the annual ceremony airing on Netflix.

Kieran Culkin earned the first award of the evening for male actor in a supporting role for his role in "A Real Pain."

Jean Smart won the female actor in a comedy series SAG award for "Hacks," while Martin Short won the male actor in a comedy series award for his role in "Only Murders in the Building."