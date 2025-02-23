Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Brooke Shields and more stars shine on the red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best in film and television categories leading up to the Oscars

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

Demi Moore turned heads Sunday at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Moore, 62, looked effortlessly chic walking the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall wearing a custom Bottega Veneta strapless black leather drop waist gown paired with a delicate Tiffany & Co. necklace and matching bracelet.

Selena Gomez of "Only Murders in the Building" served Old Hollywood glam in a custom Celine gown which featured a thigh-high slit to reveal a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

DEMI MOORE'S OSCAR NOMINATION MARKS CAREER HIGH AFTER NEARLY QUITTING HOLLYWOOD

Demi Moore smiles on the SAGs red carpet next to Selena Gomez and Brooke Shields

Demi Moore, Selena Gomez and Brooke Shields walk the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards. (Getty Images)

The newly-engaged singer radiated beauty with help from celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who used Dr. Althea's Vitamin C Boosting Serum underneath her own Rare Beauty cosmetics.

Brooke Shields sparkled wearing a strapless silver disco ball dress with a matching mirrored clutch.

BROOKE SHIELDS LIVED IN ‘AGONY’ OVER LATE MOTHER'S ALCOHOLISM

Jodie Foster was joined on the red carpet by her son, Charlie, 26, who she shares with ex-wife Cydney Bernard. Foster was nominated for her role in "True Detective: Night Country."

Demi Moore smiles on red carpet at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Moore, 62, wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown on the red carpet at the SAG awards in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper)

Brooke Shields strikes a pose on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

Brooke Shields sparkled wearing a disco ball-inspired gown. (Emma McIntyre)

Selena Gomez shows off diamonds at SAG Awards.

Selena Gomez rocked an off-the-shoulder Celine gown. (Christina House)

Jane Fonda wore a pale pink and black sequined Armani Prive gown to accept the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Ariana Grande, who was nominated for female actor in a supporting role, sported a custom-made strapless Loewe gown adorned with floral appliques.

Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown rocked a sherbet-hued custom Louis Vuitton dress as she waved to fans on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

SAG Awards red carpet Ariana Grande

"Wicked" star Ariana Grande rocked a pale pink gown on the red carpet. (Jordan Strauss)

Jodie Foster poses next to son Charlie on the SAG Awards red carpet

Jodie Foster walked the SAG Awards red carpet with her son Charlie, 26. (Jordan Strauss)

Jane Fonda walks the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jane Fonda wore a sparkling Armani Prive gown on the SAG Awards red carpet. (Richard Stowell)

Jamie Lee Curtis stayed warm underneath a massive black feather boa as she showed off a sparkling black dress while walking the SAG Awards red carpet. 

During the ceremony, Curtis, presented the award for male actor in a television movie or limited series to Colin Farrell, or, as she jokingly coined him, "the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes."

Farrell, who accepted the trophy for his role in "The Penguin," had no qualms with the public call out, and admitted, "Guilty as charged."

Millie Bobby Brown waves at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown opted for a silk dress on the red carpet. (Jordan Strauss)

Jamie Lee Curtis rocks black feather boa at Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis added texture to her ensemble with a massive feather boa. (Jordan Strauss)

Kristen Bell was tapped to host the annual ceremony airing on Netflix.

Kieran Culkin earned the first award of the evening for male actor in a supporting role for his role in "A Real Pain."

Jean Smart won the female actor in a comedy series SAG award for "Hacks," while Martin Short won the male actor in a comedy series award for his role in "Only Murders in the Building."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

