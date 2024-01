Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Martin Short has clarified his relationship with his "Only Murders in the Building" co-star, Meryl Streep.

Short appeared on Sunday's episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher" where he shut down any rumors about his relationship with Streep being any more than friendly.

"We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends," Short told Maher after the podcast host joked the duo was a "power couple."

After Short's response, Maher joked, "Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple."

SELENA GOMEZ FIRES BACK AT BODY-SHAMERS AFTER RECENT APPEARANCE AT GOLDEN GLOBES

Maher added, "It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

The Short-Streep dating rumors began after the pair appeared more than just friendly at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shortly after the award ceremony earlier this month, Streep's rep told People magazine that the pair are "just very good friends, nothing more."

The relationship rumors also began after the outlet confirmed in October that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had been separated.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," Streep's representative told People magazine at the time.

Meanwhile, Short hasn't been linked to anyone romantically after his wife, Nancy Dolman, died from ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple tied the knot in 1980 and share three children: Katherine, 40, Oliver, 37, and Henry, 34.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Short spoke about his marriage to AARP: The Magazine in 2019.

"Our marriage was a triumph, so it's tough," he said. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's, 'Hey Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Streep and Martin worked together on the third season of "Only Murders in the Building." The series also stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Jesse Williams.