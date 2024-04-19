Jodie Foster being cemented in Hollywood won't persuade sons to watch her films: 'They don't seem to care'

Jodie Foster continues to rack up accomplishments in Hollywood, but her two adult sons "don't seem to care" about her films.

At Foster's Handprint and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, the award-winning actress and filmmaker spoke to Fox News Digital about being recognized and permanently cemented in Hollywood, which her sons Charlie and Kit aren't too interested in.

Foster's sons, whom she shares with ex Cydney Bernard, are fans of her HBO show, "True Detective," but that seems to be where they draw the line.

"Probably not," she said when asked if her sons would watch her other projects. "Sadly, probably not. They're very blasé about my career. They don't seem to be terribly interested."

However, Foster noted that Charlie and Kit were fans of "Silence of the Lambs," which debuted in 1991, and 1976's "Bugsy Malone," which she starred in as a child actress.

"They don't seem to care very much, sadly," she continued.

Foster fully supports her sons following in her footsteps and pursuing a career in acting. "Acting is a result of a lot of other things, too — about thinking and reading and wondering and curiosity. So, that's a part I get a hand in and try to get them inspired in life," she said.

Foster explained that she has one son who is pursuing a career in acting, and her other son is a scientist who "definitely does not want to act."

During her big day, which was presented by Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Foster couldn't help but remember her mom and what she would have thought of the ceremony. Evelyn Ella Almond passed away in 2019 at the age of 91.

"My mom, I kept thinking about my mom today," Foster said. "Because my mom would have really loved this, but she also would have been mad at me because she would've said, ‘Why didn’t you do this earlier and why are you not wearing high heels?'"

Foster said she got a pedicure so that she could put her feet into the cement on Friday.

She told Fox News Digital that being honored in such a fashion was a "childhood fantasy dream" that she had as a child.

"We would go to dinner, and then we would come up here and try to put our feet in the cement and measure our feet, so it really does feel like a childhood fantasy," Foster said. "It doesn't even feel like it's related to my work as an actor. It feels like it's more about being a kid and wanting to be remembered somehow for what I did."