Demi Lovato announces Austin Wilson relationship

Demi Lovato is officially off the market.

The singer and former Disney star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her relationship with model Austin Wilson.

Lovato uploaded a black-and-white mirror selfie of the two, which shows them kissing.

“My ❤️...” Lovato simply captioned the photo.

Wilson reciprocated by also sharing a photo of the two on his Instagram. In his post, he writes, “My Love.”

The photo shows off the heavily tattooed and pink-haired model with his arm around his new girlfriend.

The 25-year-old model is the son of George Wilson, a legend of the skateboarding scene and one of the famous Z-Boys of Dogtown. His father now works as a denim jeans designer.

The couple shares the loss of a mutual friend, Thomas, who recently passed away from drug addiction. Lovato posted an Instagram photo of her tattoo dedicated to Thomas in mid-October.

Wilson also posted his own tribute to his fallen friend, writing, “RIP bro I love you so much. I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here.”

“You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you’re looking down on us now,” he continued.