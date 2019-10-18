Demi Lovato's alleged nude photos released by hackers on her own Snapchat

Demi Lovato’s Snapchat was targeted by hackers who released intimate, nude photos allegedly of the singer on her own account.

According to The Blast, Lovato’s account on the popular photo-sharing app was targeted by hackers who previously took credit for a similar nude photo leak of actress Chloe Grace Moretz and hacked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account to post profanity.

The outlet reports that Lovato’s team was quick to take action and remove the nudes, which the hackers advertised on her Snapchat account and directed users to swipe up and join a private “discord” group to see more.

Reps for Lovato did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

As The Daily Beast notes, it’s unclear from the images if they’re truly the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer or just clever fakes.

The outlet reports one image uploaded to the star’s SnapStory showed a completely nude brunette standing in front of a coset and posing in front of a mirror. Another picture showed a topless woman pouting for the camera.

Lovato’s fans were quick to take to social media to defend the star, who has battled addiction and recently attended the funeral of a close friend, amid the hack.

"Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore...yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites," one upset user wrote on Twitter.

"Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick," another shared.

"Overdose, suicide, mental health, privacy infringement ect. These are not somethings that you can just make fun of it and then act like nothing happened. Learn how to be a human. #DemiLovato," a third user noted.