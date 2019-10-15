Demi Lovato's new tattoo pays tribute to her late friend

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has revealed her latest tattoo on Instagram, saying the body art is an homage to a friend who recently died.

The photo post showed off a simple letter "T," and was captioned, "A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss 🖤💔..."

Last week, Lovato, 27, posted pictures of Thomas to her Instagram Story, encouraging fans to "hold your loved ones close" and "Tell them they are special and that you love them."

The Instagram Story also warned "addiction is NO joke ... If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

Lovato has been open about her struggle with addiction suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

Since then Lovato has participated in a rehab program and gotten back to work, filming a guest role in "Will & Grace" as well as landing a role in "Eurovision," an upcoming Netflix comedy based on the popular European music contest.