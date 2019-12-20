Demi Lovato poses in black bra with ex-boyfriend Austin Wilson before breakup

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson went official with their relationship in November and now the couple is over.

The singer, 27, confirmed her split with the model on social media. She asked fans to "not go after" him. "He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she said.

“Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers," she added.

DEMI LOVATO'S ALLEGED NUDE PHOTOS RELEASED BY HACKERS ON HER OWN SNAPCHAT

Before the breakup news, Lovato and model posed together for a steamy photo shoot that featured Lovato in a lacy black bra and Wilson shirtless showing off his multiple tattoos.

"My girlfriend is hot AF photo by @angelokritikos," he captioned the image. The 25-year-old model is the son of George Wilson, a legend of the skateboarding scene and one of the famous Z-Boys of Dogtown.

DEMI LOVATO'S NEW TATTOO PAYS TRIBUTE TO HER LATE FRIEND

The photographer uploaded another image of the couple. This one featured Lovato holding a single red rose as Wilson's arms wrapped around her.

The shoot comes just after the former Disney star debuted a new neck tattoo. She had the word "survivor" inked by celebrity artist Doctor Woo.

In November, Lovato opened up about her struggles with eating disorders and self-esteem in her first interview in over a year.

DEMI LOVATO SHARES 'EMPOWERING' BIKINI PHOTO: 'I FEEL CONFIDENT'

"I think it's been a very introspective year for me. I've learned a lot, been through a lot," she said at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles over the weekend. The "Confident" singer confessed that she's still struggling at times to accept her body, an idea she said was much different from the concept of body positivity.

"We hear the term body positivity all the time. To be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body," she said. "Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself."

"I used to look in the mirror if I was having a bad body image day and say 'I love my body, you're beautifully and wonderfully made.' But I didn't believe it," she continued. "I don't have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body. All I have to say is 'I'm healthy.' In that statement, I express gratitude. I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body."

"I am saying I'm healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything," she added.

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with bulimia, says she took the entire month of October off from the gym because she realized her relationship with exercise wasn't healthy.

"For so many years I dealt with an eating disorder. What I wasn't ever open with myself about was, whenever I was in the gym, I was doing it to an unhealthy extreme," she admitted. "I think that's what led me down a darker path -- I was still engaging in these behaviors. Embracing my body as it is naturally is why I took the month of October off the gym."

Lovato overcame a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018, and while the world was largely supportive of the star, not everyone was so kind. Her battles with bipolar disorder, self-harm and other issues occasionally have made her a target for cruel online trolls and cyberbullying, and it hurt her, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the past five years, I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself," she said. "If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run."

"If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple," she added. "If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think."

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.