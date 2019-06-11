Dean McDermott talks cheating on Tori Spelling: 'It was horrible'

After five years, Dean McDermott is opening up about cheating on his wife, Tori Spelling.

The “Slasher” star launched a new podcast called “Daddy Issues” with comedian friends Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris on Spotify. The first episode debuted on June 10 and the 52-year-old kicked things off by getting candid about his past decision and growing up without his father after his mom died when he was 15.

“I really, really wish that I had been given the knowledge of thinking with your head, not your penis, because I did a lot of thinking with my penis,” he said on the podcast’s first episode.

Us Weekly reported in 2013 that McDermott cheated on the “Beverly Hill, 90210” actress with then 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while they were both on location shooting Chopped Canada. The fallout from Tori finding out was documented in the Lifetime reality series “True Tori.”

“It’s so not about the person you’re with. … For me, it wasn’t about T. It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s–t, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power,” he explained. “It was horrible and I’m an a--hole, piece of s--- for doing it, [but now] our relationship is better than ever. That was a rough Christmas, we came out the other end.”

The couple married in 2006 and share children Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2 together. As a result, they worked through the cheating ordeal and McDermott now says that their relationship is better than ever.

However, at the time, Goodhand revealed that she agreed to sleep with the actor after being told he and Tori were in a “sexless marriage.”

