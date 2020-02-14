David Schwimmer dodges 'Friends' reunion questions, jokes co-star Matthew Perry is pregnant

David Schwimmer expertly dodged questions about a potential “Friends” reunion when confronted with a mountain of evidence during a recent interview.

The 53-year-old actor appeared on BBC’s “The One” show where the hosts asked him about the cast of the hit 90s sitcom potentially getting the band back together for a reunion. Although he and the rest of the cast have been dogged by questions about a reunion or revival since the show took its final bow in 2004, this time he was confronted with some evidence.

The hosts noted cast member Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram in October with a picture of the full cast having dinner together. They also noted that Matthew Perry joined Instagram earlier this month and tweeted a message about upcoming “big news.”

“I think, I think he’s pregnant,” Schwimmer replied cheekily.

Finally, the hosts noted that there have been reports that the cast has agreed to do a reunion special at HBO.

“This is the first time I’ve heard any kind of tabloid reporting of a ‘Friends’ reunion,” Schwimmer said sarcastically, adding: “First of all, I’m so glad I finally get to answer this question.”

Unfortunately, the actor was either unable or unwilling to give any kind of tease about a future “Friends” project.

“I really wish I could confirm or deny. There’s nothing official to report, unfortunately,” he said.

Schwimmer added jokingly: “I can say that maybe Matthew Perry is pregnant.”

Despite the star being coy about any kind of future project, The Hollywood Reporter recently shared that an unscripted special is in the works at HBO that will feature the full cast as well as creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

The news comes after Aniston, 50, revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the cast of the show has been "working on something" other than a reboot.

"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. It follows six friends in New York City facing the trials and tribulations of their careers, love lives and more.

The series will run on HBO Max once the service launches in May 2020.

