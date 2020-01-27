'Friends' star David Schwimmer shoots down reunion hopes, advocates for a reboot with a more diverse cast

David Schwimmer shot down hopes of a “Friends” reunion and instead advocated for a reboot of the beloved 90s sitcom with a more diverse cast.

The actor, 53, played Ross Geller on the hit sitcom for 10 seasons. Like the rest of the cast, he’s constantly asked about getting the band back together for a TV reboot similar to that of fellow NBC sitcom “Will & Grace.” However, speaking to The Guardian, Schwimmer explained that it’s hard for him to imagine a good enough reason to revive “Friends.”

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories,” he told the outlet. “I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”

The actor also noted that, when it comes to reuniting with his former cast members Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, he doesn’t really need a reboot of the show given that they continue to hang out every chance they get.

“We all had a little reunion dinner at Courteney’s house recently,” he explained. “Everyone drifts and everyone has families and gets on with it so there are different relationships among the cast, but I’m probably closest to LeBlanc on a regular basis. I’m the only one that lives in New York.”

Although he doesn’t have much desire to reprise the role of Ross Geller, Schwimmer doesn’t hate the idea of someone else taking on the character. He even goes as far as to suggest a reboot with a more diverse cast, noting he fought for diversity on the show while it was airing.

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” Schwimmer says. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

In the wake of the series finding its way to Netflix for a binge-watching culture, Schwimmer commented that a millennial audience has criticized the sitcom for homophobia, transphobia and sexism. However, the actor brushes off those concerns noting how ahead of its time “Friends” was on other social issues.

“I don’t care,” he told The Guardian. “The truth is also that show was groundbreaking in its time for the way in which it handled so casually sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships. The pilot of the show was my character’s wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding, of my ex and her wife, that I attended.

He continued: “I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time. I’m the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel like my barometer was pretty good at that time. I was already really attuned to social issues and issues of equality.”