Ohio
Published

Dave Chappelle hosts free benefit concert with Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper and more for Dayton, Ohio, after mass shooting

Associated Press
Thousands turned out to a benefit hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle that honored victims of a mass shooting in Ohio.

The star-studded “Gem City Shine” took place Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon District, the historic neighborhood that was marred by a 32-second rampage that killed nine people and left dozens injured Aug. 4.

Stevie Wonder headlined the event, which also featured Chance the Rapper and Talib Kweli, among other musicians, news outlets reported.

The event was designed to raise both spirits as well as money for the victims and survivors of the shooting.

“Don’t forget what this place is about! Mankind learned how to fly in this city,” Chappelle told the crowd. “Don’t forget what this place is about. When the rest of the country was all slavery, everybody was free in Ohio.”

Musician Stevie Wonder, front left, and comedian Dave Chappelle appear on stage during the "Gem City Shine," event in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, hosted the special block party and benefit concert for those affected by the recent mass shooting.

Musician Stevie Wonder, front left, and comedian Dave Chappelle appear on stage during the "Gem City Shine," event in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, hosted the special block party and benefit concert for those affected by the recent mass shooting. (AP)

Chappelle, who lives in nearby Yellow Springs, was treated to a rendition of “Happy Birthday” by attendees, instigated by comedian Jon Stewart.

Earlier Sunday, Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in a Dayton park. The service for victims featured choir singers and was also attended by Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart pose backstage during Dave Chappelle's Block Party on Aug. 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart pose backstage during Dave Chappelle's Block Party on Aug. 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Getty)

Sunday evening’s benefit contributed to helping the community heal, business owners said.

“It’s reclaiming Dayton. We don’t want anybody to be scared,” Abby Beach told the Dayton Daily News. “We want everyone to know it’s an exciting and fun-loving community.”

Dave Chappelle and Chance The Rapper pose backstage during Dave Chappelle's Block Party on Aug. 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. The concert was organized to benefit the city following a mass shooting.

Dave Chappelle and Chance The Rapper pose backstage during Dave Chappelle's Block Party on Aug. 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. The concert was organized to benefit the city following a mass shooting. (Getty)

Mayor Nan Whaley says no taxpayer money was used for the benefit. The mayor and the chamber of commerce raised funds for security and Chappelle donated the stage and secured talent, she said.

“And the least we can do, Dave, is we have declared it Dave Chappelle day in Dayton, Ohio,” Whaley said on stage Sunday night.