Dave Chappelle to host free Dayton block party after mass shooting

Comedian Dave Chappelle will host a free block party for the people of Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, less than three weeks after a mass shooting in the city left nine people dead and 17 others hurt.

The party is scheduled to be held in the Oregon District, a popular nightlife area where the Aug. 4 mass shooting unfolded.

"This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends," the Facebook event page said.

Titled the "Gem City Shine," the event is strictly for Dayton residents, according to a registration page.

“You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton, OH area,” the page read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guests will receive a commemorative T-shirt in exchange for a $20 minimum donation that will go toward the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation, the page stated.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted about the party Wednesday, saying she was "so excited" to announce the event.

Chappelle, 45, spent part of his childhood in Ohio and lives with his family in Yellow Springs, a village 20 miles outside of Dayton.