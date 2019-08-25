Kanye West, Dave Chappelle bring Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio, following mass shooting

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio, with the help of some famous friends.

TMZ reports that West, 42, led his weekly religious service in the city to bring the community together following the mass shooting there earlier this month.

The site reports that a large crowd congregated in the city's Riverscape MetroPark.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and their daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, were reportedly in attendance, as was comedian Chris Rock.

Dave Chappelle, an Ohio native, addressed the crowd.

"Today the whole world is looking at you," he said. "Gem City, shine!"

"Listen, we've been through a tough time," he said. "There have been tornadoes, there's been Klan rallies, there's been shootings — but we're still here and we're still strong. And the only way — but not the only way — but the best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before."

"We will not let those people die in vain," he said. "They're our heroes, they are our friends. This is our city. Gem City, shine. Let them know!"

Chappelle then thanked West for coming to the city.

A gunman armed with a rifle with the capacity to hold 100 rounds of ammunition opened fire outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, in what was the second U.S. mass shooting in fewer than 24 hours.

Connor Betts, armed with a .223-caliber rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest and earplugs, opened fire outside Ned Peppers Bar in the city's Oregon District around 1 a.m. Officers in the area "neutralized" Betts within 30 seconds of the first gunshot being fired, police said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.