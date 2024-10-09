'Dancing with the Stars'’ Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko share tongue kiss, get ‘secret’ matching tattoos

Brooks Nader and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko aren’t shy about showing off their romance.

The dancing duo added fuel to their dating rumors after they were spotted sharing a tongue kiss during a break on the "Dancing with the Stars" set.

The Sports Illustrated model and pro dancer were both dressed in rock-themed outfits for Hair Metal Night on the dance competition show.

While the dance couple packed on the heavy PDA and shared a steamy kiss, Nader and Savchenko told Fox News Digital they got "secret" matching tattoos.

When asked what kind of tattoos they got inked on their bodies, the pair jokingly replied, "We can't tell. We’d have to kill you."

Nader recently posted a cheeky video on social media that showed she was getting a tattoo on her hip.

In the TikTok video, the model is seen lip-syncing to the popular audio, "I’m not going to do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not going to do it," as the pro dancer wrapped his arm around her.

The next clip showed Savchenko holding the tattoo gun to Nader’s hip, as she revealed she got inked and finished the video by lip-syncing, "I did it."

The caption of the video was "OOOPSSS," as she tagged Savchenko and the "Dancing with the Stars" accounts.

Nader additionally shared throwback photos on her Instagram Story of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with her then-husband Billy Bob Thorton, as she got his name tattooed on her arm.

The steamy photo of Nader and Savchenko comes after they admitted their dynamic chemistry could only help them on "Dancing with the Stars," as romance rumors have swirled around the pair for weeks.

The dancing duo previously told Fox News Digital that they’re only partners on the dance floor.

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Naders, 27, remarked.



Savchenko explained that their dynamic chemistry would only help them win the dance competition.



"I think it's a huge plus for us," he told Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot."

"Dancing with the Stars" fans speculated the two are dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other's thighs for the snap.

Despite the scandalous photo and romance rumors, Nader and Savchenko have said they haven’t taken things to a romantic level.

Meanwhile, "Dancing with the Stars" contestants faced a double elimination this week, as Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, along with Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater, were sent home.

Roberts shared with Fox News Digital how important it was to have his wife’s support and what he learned throughout his dance journey.

"My wife is my hero," Roberts said. "It was the best working experience I've ever had, because of my dance partner… I learned patience and how to put two feet in front of each other."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Tuesdays on ABC.