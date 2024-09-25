'Dancing with the Stars' duo Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko caught kissing backstage as romance rumors fly

Brooks Nader and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko are heating things up off of the dance floor.

After the dancing duo sparked romance rumors, the pair were spotted sharing a sweet kiss backstage.

In a video shared on TikTok, the Sports Illustrated model leaned in to kiss her pro dance partner as Savchenko grabbed Nader’s hand to bring her in closer.

Nader then kissed her dance partner on the cheek in the video of the two backstage, which was taken from an aerial view.

The video of Naders and Savchenko comes after they admitted their dynamic chemistry could only help them on "Dancing with the Stars," as romance rumors have swirled around the pair for weeks.

Naders additionally shared a social media video of the two backstage, as her dance partner planted a smooch on the model’s head.

"I'm having the best time of my life. I'm going through recent changes and then being able to hang out with Gleb for five hours a day," the SI Swimsuit model told Fox News Digital at the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

"And… live out my childhood dream of being a dancer on a stage like this is so incredible… Pinch me moment every week… We just have so much fun together… It's such a blessing."

The pro dancer alsoshared what’s in store for the two on the show next week.

"We're dancing the rumba to ‘Sexual Healing,’" Savchenko noted.

"There's a little bit more freedom in the movement… I'm just excited how Brooks is going to learn it and how she's going to absorb this new dance style."

Last week, the dancing duo told Fox News Digital that they’re only partners on the dance floor.

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Naders, 27, remarked.

"I tell you one thing — dance is such an art form that you have to play a character, right?" Savchenko chimed in. "You have to create a chemistry on the dance floor… When you're dancing a tango, and you have a beautiful partner… you automatically have that, and that helps the dance."

Savchenko explained that their dynamic chemistry would only help them win the dance competition.

"I think it's a huge plus for us," he told Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot."

"Dancing with the Stars" fans have speculated the two are dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other's thighs for the snap.

Despite the photo and romance rumors, Nader and Savchenko said they haven’t taken things to a romantic level.

"Dancing With The Stars" airs Tuesdays on ABC.