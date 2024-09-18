Expand / Collapse search
Dancing With the Stars

'Dancing with the Stars' contestants say they have 'advantage' after romance rumors swirl: 'We both look hot'

Brooks Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko admit their dynamic chemistry could only help them on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Larry Fink
Published
close
‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants react to romance rumors as they create ‘chemistry’ on dance floor Video

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants react to romance rumors as they create ‘chemistry’ on dance floor

"Dancing with the Stars" contestants Brooks Nader and pro partner Gleb Savchenko tell Fox News Digital they have an "advantage" in the show since they both "look hot."

Brooks Nader and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko are clearing the air about their relationship on the popular dance competition show. 

After the dancing duo sparked romance rumors, Nader and Savchenko told Fox News Digital they’re only partners on the dance floor. 

"We’re dancing. We’re at work," Naders, 27, shared on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet. 

"I tell you one thing — dance is such an art form that you have to play a character, right?" Savchenko chimed in. "You have to create a chemistry on the dance floor… when you're dancing a tango, and you have a beautiful partner… you automatically have that, and that helps the dance."

Brooks Nader, GLEB SAVCHENKO

Savchenko says his and Nader's chemistry can only help them in the popular dance competition show.  (Getty Images)

Savchenko explained that their dynamic chemistry would only help them. 

"I think it's a huge plus for us," he shared with Fox News Digital. "That's like an advantage that we both look hot." 

The pair’s comments come after fans speculated the two were dating after Nader shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other's thighs for the snap.

Despite the photo, Nader and Savchenko said they haven’t taken things to a romantic level. 

Brooks Nader And Gleb sparked romance rumors

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's chemistry led to rumors of a possible romance. (Getty Images / Instagram: Brooks Nader)

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin — known as Anna Delvey — is also on season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars."

She has to wear her ankle monitor while competing on the show, and she and her pro partner Ezra Sosa told Fox News Digital how it got bedazzled.

"It's the true star of the night, ankle monitor," Sosa explained.

"The costume department… I'm sure they just got this fabric, and they stuck it on… and they put a bunch of rhinestones on it in true ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fashion."

EZRA SOSA, ANNA DELVEY

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin – known as Anna Delvey – and her dance partner shared with Fox News Digital the details behind her bedazzled ankle monitor. (Getty Images)

"Dancing with the Stars" co-host Alfonso Ribeiro told Fox News Digital what he thinks about Delvey’s ankle monitor.

"You got to make it all work, right? You got to make it work… We got an incredible wardrobe team. They're not going to let her go out there with just a regular old ankle bracelet. We got to bedazzle that baby."

DANCING WITH THE STARS

"Dancing with the Stars" returned for an all-new star-studded season. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for season 33. (Getty Images)

Ribeiro went on to say that season 33 will be a "season to remember" with their diverse group of contestants, from NBA athlete Dwight Howard to "The Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran.

 "Dancing With The Stars" airs Tuesdays on ABC.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending