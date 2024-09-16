‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant’s ‘amazing’ chemistry with ballroom partner sparks latest romance rumor

Brooks Nader and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko are the latest dancing duo to spark romance rumors.

Nader, 27, shared a photo of herself sitting on Savchenko's lap on social media. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other's thighs for the snap.

Savchenko revealed he thinks Nader is "great" and explained they have "amazing" chemistry in a statement to Page Six. However, the two haven't taken things to a romantic level.

Fans can see Nader and Savchenko's chemistry for themselves when the 33rd season of "Dancing with the Stars" begins Tuesday.

NIKKI BELLA FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV AFTER HIS DOMESTIC ABUSE ARREST

"Dancing with the Stars" professionals dating their partners isn't unusual. The dancing competition show has generated many relationships and even a handful of marriages.

The show's "intensity" and the amount of time they spend together throughout the season between practices and performances is the perfect environment for romantic connections to develop, licensed marriage and family therapist Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, PMH-C in California's Studio City, told Fox News Digital.

"First, both individuals share a common goal: to win and outperform the other contestants," she explained. "This creates an initial bond and camaraderie. Then, they’re in close proximity, constantly touching, and in each other’s space, which triggers physical responses that enhance attraction."

Goldberg also noted that the celebrities and pro dancers are in "a high-pressure environment, full of anxiety where they bond over shared experiences."

"On the floor, it’s just the two of them, with all eyes on them. The only person who understands what they’re feeling in that moment is their partner who they have put full trust in," she said. "They also share big emotions together, whether it’s disappointment over low scores or excitement after a win.

"Lastly, these are all highly attractive people with personalities suited for the media, which further strengthens their connection. Ultimately, this intense, physically charged experience often leads to romantic relationships. Whether those relationships last long-term, however, is another story."

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017 saw Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev couple up during the competition. By 2019, the two were officially dating, with Chigvintsev proposing to Nikki in January 2020.

The couple married in 2022 and share 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Chigvintsev was arrested Aug. 29 after authorities received a call reporting domestic violence. He was booked at 10:40 a.m. and was released at about 2:18 p.m. that same day on $25,000 bail. A court date was set for Nov. 4.

A representative for Nikki told Fox News Digital at the time, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Nikki filed for divorce on Sept. 11, requesting sole custody of the couple's 4-year-old son.

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke

While Matthew Lawrence never competed on "Dancing with the Stars," he technically met pro Cheryl Burke through the show. Matthew's brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on Season 3 of the dancing competition.

By February 2007, Matthew and Burke were dating. The couple went their separate ways after a year of dating but rekindled their romance in 2017.

"When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to [Hollywood]," she previously told People magazine. "Now we are both adults and feel balanced."

They married in 2019, but Burke filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Derek Hough and Brooke Burke

While Derek Hough and Brooke Burke never dated, the TV personality admitted she would have wanted to have a "love affair" with the dancer had she been single.

"Had I not been married, I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair," Burke explained on Cheryl Burke's podcast, "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" in 2023.

"I don't think I've ever said that," she continued. "I say that with respect."

At the time, Burke was in a relationship with David Charvet, and they had two children together. She married the French singer in 2011, but the pair divorced in 2020.

"I would have had an affair with [Derek]," she continued. "But listen, let me tell you why: You are intertwined with someone's body when you are not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek. And it's every single day…. So, for three months, you are in someone's arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you're breathing with them.

"It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you're like making love on a dance floor, if you're really connected. Like, if you have energy, you're doing this dance, and you're in the rhythm, and then there's trust, then you're sharing fear, you're doing something you've never done. How many times do you… go through an experience with someone where they're all you've got?"

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren and "DWTS" pro Alan Bersten developed a relationship during the 27th season of the show. The beginning of their fling was documented on the show in 2018.

"I am developing feelings for Alan," she admitted in a pre-taped interview. "And I didn’t see this one coming. But it happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it."

However, the two called it quits shortly after the season ended. Ren had been traveling while Bersten was in Los Angeles preparing to go on tour.

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Karina Smirnoff and Mario Lopez struck up a romance after competing together on the third season of the dancing show.

The couple dated for two years before splitting in 2008. At the time, rumors surfaced that Lopez had been unfaithful in the relationship.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

"Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec and pro dancer Kym Johnson met as partners on the 20th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015.

They married in 2016 and welcomed twins, Hudson and Haven, in April 2018.

Johnson left "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015, but returned in 2017. However, the professional retired her dancing shoes after that season.