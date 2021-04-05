‘Cravings’ author Chrissy Teigen is done with dieting: ‘I eat things when I want them’

Chrissy Teigen is no longer giving in to the pressures of dieting.

The former swimsuit model, 35, opened up about the societal norms that have become popular, including the idea that dieting is always good for one's health, telling People magazine that the "ups and downs" of "dieting and diet culture" have all but turned her off.

"I've thrown all of that out of the window," the "Cravings" and "Cravings: Hungry for More" author said in the publication’s latest cover issue. "I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come."

These days, the mother of two said she’s only pushing forward on what’s "going to make [her] happy," and much of said happiness has to do with indulging on flavorful food.

"I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy," said Teigen. "I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

The "Chrissy’s Court" host, just in her mid-thirties, went on to say that she’s already "lived a whole life" and moving forward, wants to do away with the calorie-counting and enjoy herself as a mother, wife, provider and rock for the children – daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 – she shares with husband Grammy winner John Legend.

"I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself," Teigen said. "I've been trying to figure that out for so so long."

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car," added the recent Twitter defector.

"That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that."