The Beckhams

Cruz Beckham’s nostalgic post ignites social frenzy amid Brooklyn family feud: ‘Did you contact his lawyer?’

Brooklyn Beckham revealed a longstanding family war in a January social media post

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Brooklyn Beckham slammed as ‘spoiled brat’ for blasting famous parents Video

Brooklyn Beckham slammed as ‘spoiled brat’ for blasting famous parents

 'Outnumbered' discusses the escalating public fallout between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents David and Victoria Beckham, debating whether the feud signals a broader breakdown of the family unit and moral decay in society.

Cruz Beckham seemingly waded into the family drama Wednesday.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a carousel of throwback images online, some of which included his estranged older brother, Brooklyn.

Last month, Brooklyn became the center of the storm and confirmed a longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on social media where he explained how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.  

BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S BILLIONAIRE IN-LAWS EMERGE AS FORMIDABLE POWER PLAYERS IN RARE FAME-FORTUNE CLASH: EXPERT

David Beckham poses with his sons in matching tuxedos

Cruz Beckham (left) offered an olive branch to his brother Brooklyn (middle, right) on social media Wednesday. (Justin Goff)

Prior to the bombshell statement, the 26-year-old photographer reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers. The Sun reported that the letter instructed his parents not to mention him or his wife on social media.

Social media users weren't quick to forget Brooklyn's past allegations, and asked Cruz a few pointed questions pertaining to his brother.

Beckham brothers Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.

Cruz Beckham posted a throwback photo with his brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo.  (Cruz Beckham/Instagram)

The Beckham children dress in beekeeping suits

The Beckham children tended to beekeeping responsibilities in one photo. (Cruz Beckham/Instagram)

"Did you contact his lawyer before his face appears on your Instagram," one user wrote, while another echoed: "Brooklyn about to sue you too."

"Did nicola approve these Pics before you post them of her hostage," one follower asked.

REBECCA LOOS SAYS BROOKLYN BECKHAM FAMILY FEUD STATEMENT WAS ‘VALIDATION’ FOR HER DAVID BECKHAM AFFAIR CLAIMS

"Did you guys not read Brooklyn's statement about all of this PR being completely unauthentic, fake, and not representative at all of the family member's real relationships," an Instagram user asked.

Brookyln Beckham Instagram story

Brooklyn Beckham put his family on blast in a lengthy statement shared online last month. (Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham IG

Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram story on Jan. 19. (Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram)

Still, fans expressed hope for a familial reconciliation despite the tense times. "Somebody's giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it!," one user noted, while another shared, "Your brother will regret all of this one day. What a beautiful family you are."

In his January social media post, Brooklyn made accusations that his parents tried to sabotage his marriage to claims that Victoria canceled making Peltz’s wedding dress at the "eleventh hour." 

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," Brooklyn stated in the public rant shared on Instagram Jan. 19. "Brand Beckham comes first."

The Beckham family stands together on a red carpet

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

In addition to Brooklyn and Cruz, Victoria and David have son Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14. 

Beckham representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

