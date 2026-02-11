Cruz Beckham’s nostalgic post ignites social frenzy amid Brooklyn family feud: ‘Did you contact his lawyer?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cruz Beckham seemingly waded into the family drama Wednesday.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a carousel of throwback images online, some of which included his estranged older brother, Brooklyn.

Last month, Brooklyn became the center of the storm and confirmed a longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on social media where he explained how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S BILLIONAIRE IN-LAWS EMERGE AS FORMIDABLE POWER PLAYERS IN RARE FAME-FORTUNE CLASH: EXPERT

Prior to the bombshell statement, the 26-year-old photographer reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers. The Sun reported that the letter instructed his parents not to mention him or his wife on social media.

Social media users weren't quick to forget Brooklyn's past allegations, and asked Cruz a few pointed questions pertaining to his brother.

"Did you contact his lawyer before his face appears on your Instagram," one user wrote, while another echoed: "Brooklyn about to sue you too."

"Did nicola approve these Pics before you post them of her hostage," one follower asked.

REBECCA LOOS SAYS BROOKLYN BECKHAM FAMILY FEUD STATEMENT WAS ‘VALIDATION’ FOR HER DAVID BECKHAM AFFAIR CLAIMS

"Did you guys not read Brooklyn's statement about all of this PR being completely unauthentic, fake, and not representative at all of the family member's real relationships," an Instagram user asked.

Still, fans expressed hope for a familial reconciliation despite the tense times. "Somebody's giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it!," one user noted, while another shared, "Your brother will regret all of this one day. What a beautiful family you are."

In his January social media post, Brooklyn made accusations that his parents tried to sabotage his marriage to claims that Victoria canceled making Peltz’s wedding dress at the "eleventh hour."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," Brooklyn stated in the public rant shared on Instagram Jan. 19. "Brand Beckham comes first."

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Brooklyn and Cruz, Victoria and David have son Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14.

Beckham representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.