'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill slammed by fans who say he 'extorts' followers with $700 autograph prices

Mark Hamill is under fire from some "Star Wars" fans after his reported autograph prices sparked sticker shock and sharp criticism online.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in multiple "Star Wars" films, is being slammed on social media over what critics say are sky-high fees for his signature at fan conventions.

At Hamill’s signing table, a sign laid out the prices in bold lettering: "Mark Hamill – Autograph Prices." The sheet listed $400 for an 8-by-10 photo, $500 for premium items and $700 for bulky memorabilia, noting quantities are limited each day.

While autograph pricing at expos has steadily climbed in recent years, some fans argue Hamill’s rates have crossed into another galaxy.

"A man who loves his fans so much he extorts them for cash," one social media user wrote in response to the pricing.

Comedian Steve Byrne also shared the photo and quipped, "May the fleece be with you."

Others questioned whether the cost matches the value. "Is his autograph actually worth that kind of money?" one critic asked, as screenshots of pricing tiers circulated online.

Some also mocked the add-on fees, including higher charges for larger items. "I like the extra charge for the bulky autographs. Is that a bigger sharpie, or bigger thing? Is there a limit? I have so many questions," another wrote on X.

One person wrote, "400 bucks to sign a name on a photo? F--- me I like star wars but I could buy a months groceries with that money."

Meanwhile, some defended Hamill, arguing that if he charged less, scalpers would resell for higher prices anyway.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hamill for comment.

The first time Hamill appeared as Luke was in "A New Hope" in 1977, and his last film appearance was in 2019’s "The Rise of Skywalker."

Hamill paid tribute on X to the beloved character who has been in his life for over 40 years in 2019.

"As the end draws near—I can't tell you how much 1 single role has meant to me over the years. Because of him, people feel they know me. Because of him, everyone is my friend. Because of him, it seems like the whole world is my family. I will be grateful for that... Forever. #BeingLuke," Hamill penned.