Chrissy Teigen says the 'strangest place' where she and John Legend got intimate together was the DNC

Chrissy Teigen is getting very candid about her love life with her husband John Legend.

The "Cravings" author and former model, 35, didn’t pull any punches when she appeared on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden on Thursday.

During the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment, Corden, 42, asked Teigen to reveal the "strangest place" she and her EGOT-holding husband "have ever been intimate with each other."

"We had some fun days," Teigen said before clarifying a previous statement she made in reference to Barack and Michelle Obama first.

"One time at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," said Teigen. "Because what I actually meant was, it was 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."

"It was the DNC (Democratic National Convention) actually," Teigen noted, adding that the steamy moment happened "a while ago" in a bathroom.

However, Teigen, who recently left Twitter, wasn’t finished in sharing the various locations of her escapades with her husband of eight years.

"I could fire these off if you want," she quipped before adding the clothing store of the late Fred Segal to the list.

"Fred Segal?" Corden gasped. "No! Oh, my God."

"Yeah, right in front of the juice bar," confessed Teigen.

Teigen also spilled the beans that she and Legend are even card-carrying members of the Mile-High Club.

"On a plane, not even private, James," Teigen admitted. "Public!"

Earlier this week, Teigen made headlines when she told the world she was shutting down her Twitter account and leaving behind the 13.7 million followers she had on the social media platform.

She later explained her exit via Instagram where she has nearly 35 million followers.

"It’s true! [Twitter] no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen prefaced her Instagram post. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally."

"It’s not the platform," Teigen reiterated.

"It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls," Teigen further noted. "The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she continued. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."