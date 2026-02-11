Mick Jagger's fiancée Melanie Hamrick allegedly 'physically attacked' outside exclusive London club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mick Jagger's fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, was allegedly "physically attacked" outside a club in London.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old took to social media to detail the scary ordeal and give praise to those who jumped in to protect her.

"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel’s Mayfair tonight," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six.

"I’m so thankful to my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me," she added. "I’m shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, "We are aware of an Instagram story alleging an assault in Mayfair on Tuesday 10 February, and encourage the victim to report this to us."



"The Met is committed to tackling crime in the West End, including violence against women and girls, and recognise the traumatic impact incidents of this nature can have on victims," the statement continued. "By increasing visible patrols in identified hotspots, we have already reduced theft in the area by 30 percent since last April, while personal robbery is down by 20 percent, meaning thousands fewer victims."

A representative for Jagger did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hamrick and Jagger began dating in 2014 and welcomed son Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger, in 2016.

During an interview with the French magazine Paris Match in 2025, Hamrick revealed she had been engaged to Jagger for a few years.

"We've been engaged two or three years," Hamrick said, via an English translation of the article.

However, Hamrick told the outlet she is uncertain whether she and Jagger will ever tie the knot.

"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," the "First Position" author said.