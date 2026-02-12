HGTV cancels Nicole Curtis' 'Rehab Addict' after star was caught using racial slur on set

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HGTV's "Rehab Addict" has been canceled after its star, Nicole Curtis, was caught on video using a racial slur while filming the series.

In a video obtained by Radar Online, Curtis is heard blurting out the N-word while on set. The outlet released the clip on Wednesday, the same day the series was expected to return for its ninth season.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, a representative for HGTV confirmed the show has been removed from all HGTV platforms.

"HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

Shortly after, Curtis apologized for her actions in a statement to TMZ.

"Regarding HGTV, I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared," she wrote in a message to TMZ, which she posted to her Instagram Stories. "It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

"I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone," she added. "As discussed, I’m a mom and I was doing mom things all day and unplugged. I realize my shows were airing, but my family is my priority and I’m just catching up to all this now."

In a 2024 with Fox News Digital, Curtis reflected on how her priorities have changed since rising to fame 14 years ago and the advice that she would give her younger self.

"The best advice is they can all wait. Your children can't," said Curtis, who shares youngest son Harper, 11, with Shane Maguire. She welcomed her first child, son Ethan, 28, with her ex, Steven Cimini in 1997.

She continued, "When we were first shooting the show, my son was in sixth grade. And I wasn't chasing fame. I know there are a lot of influencers now and everything that – they just want their face on camera. They want a TV show. They want to do that."

"And I just wanted to live comfortably," Curtis explained. "I wanted to give my son a life that he could enjoy things in life without seeing me struggle. And I was a house cleaner and I was a real estate agent. I was selling s--- on Craigslist."

"I was chasing the money," she admitted. "I was chasing that money hard because I wanted a better life for us. And there were moments when – I'll be honest – when I definitely thought maybe this would have been better if I was still cleaning houses because I did sacrifice quality time with a family in those early years."

"And that's something I will not do this time," Curtis asserted. "I don't care what it is. You cannot put a check in front of me that is going to take time away from my family. So I think that's absolutely the thing I would tell my younger self is that, you know what – you'll figure it out. You'll figure it out. And I did."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this post.