King Charles III

King Charles left ‘covered in salad dressing’ after explosive clash with Princess Diana: butler

Paul Burrell became trusted confidant to princess as marriage publicly unraveled during 'War of the Waleses'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
King Charles, Princess Diana's heated fights detailed by royal butler Video

King Charles, Princess Diana's heated fights detailed by royal butler

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell recounts witnessing a marriage unraveling behind palace doors. He has written a new book, "The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana."

King Charles and Princess Diana’s fights could get messy — and Paul Burrell was often left to clean up what was left behind.

The former butler to the late Princess of Wales and footman to Queen Elizabeth II has written a new book, "The Royal Insider." Behind palace doors, the now 67-year-old was a witness to what was once dubbed "The War of the Waleses" and became a trusted confidant to the princess as her marriage publicly unraveled.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson for the palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on such books."

King Charles in uniform and Princess Diana standing together shoulder to shoulder appearing serious in public.

The former Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, attend the Gulf War Victory Parade at Mansion House on June 21, 1991, in London. The couple announced their separation in 1992. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

According to Burrell, tensions between Charles and Diana didn’t just simmer — they boiled over behind palace walls. In his book, Burrell claimed he once found the then-Prince of Wales wearing a silk dressing gown "covered in salad dressing." Burrell had earlier helped set up what was meant to be a candlelit dinner for Charles and Diana.

"One evening, he rang the bell, and I went through after hearing this almighty row from the other side of the door, knowing I shouldn’t intrude until it went quiet," Burrell told Fox News Digital.

Paul Burrell in a white shirt and blue tie walking next to Princess Diana in a dark blue blazer.

Princess Diana is seen here with her butler Paul Burrell, circa 1994.  (Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

"The dinner table was upside down, broken china everywhere, food everywhere. And he was covered in salad dressing. He looked up at me in a rather sheepish way and said, ‘Oh, I’m terribly sorry. I seemed to have caught my sleeve on the edge of the table, and everything just tipped up.' ‘Of course.’ He knew, and I knew the real reason was that there’d been an almighty row and Diana had fled upstairs in tears."

It was one of many arguments between the couple, Burrell said, that didn’t end neatly.

"Of course, they would argue, and I was there," he recalled. "I stood there and watched them shouting and screaming, and I cleaned up the messes. I brushed up the broken china."

Book cover for Paul Burrell's The Royal Insider.

"The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana" by Paul Burrell is out now. (Hachette Mobius)

"Charles never hurt Diana physically," Burrell stressed. He did note that Diana was "mentally tortured" by the breakdown of what should have been her happily ever after.

Princess Diana in a blue and green suit in a serious conversation with Prince Charles in a dark blue suit.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's arguments would get messy behind palace doors. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The king is not a conciliatory man," Burrell wrote. "He certainly wasn’t in the Diana years. I witnessed many arguments and fights between Charles and Diana behind closed doors. At times, they were more than a shouting match. Plates were smashed, tempers raised and even tables overturned. … When the prince lost his temper, which he often regretted, he was contrite and apologetic."

Prince Charles walking outside Highgrove House.

Prince Charles is seen here at his country home, Highgrove House, date unknown. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

An exhausted Charles would often retreat to Highgrove House, a home he purchased in 1980, shortly before his engagement to Diana. Burrell noted that the property was relatively close to Ray Mill House, where his longtime love, Camilla Parker Bowles, lived.

A close-up of Charles and Camilla walking outdoors wearing jackets.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are seen here in 1979. (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

"On weekends, Diana would come and spend family time with her husband," Burrell told Fox News Digital.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana holding their sons outside of Highgrove.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry at home in the gardens of Highgrove House.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"She tried so hard to make it work, but during the week Charles was a free agent. Then he could go and see Camilla, who lived close by. I think the reason he bought Highgrove in the first place was because it was very close to Ray Mill House, where Camilla lived with her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. On weekends, Diana would come with their boys, and they would be a family — not always a happy one."

A close-up of Princess Diana looking somber in a lace fascinator.

Paul Burrell said that to Princess Diana's dismay, the now King Charles couldn't give up his longtime love, Camilla Parker Bowles. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"I think that in the very early days, Prince Charles, now our king, tried his hardest to make this marriage work," said Burrell.

A close-up of a young Diana wearing a blue dress with a white printed blouse next to Prince Charles in a suit.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement on Feb. 24, 1981. Charles was 32 and Diana was 19. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images   )

"And although Diana was only 19 years old, he was much older than her. He tried to help her along the way, but the gap was far too wide. There were too many years separating them. And also, Charles had never let go of his true love, Camilla."

"But he tried," Burrell continued. "He tried with the help of his family to make this family survive. But what’s interesting is, when I stood there all those years ago, I saw how hard our dear late queen and Prince Philip supported Princess Diana in her hard times, not necessarily their son, Prince Charles, who would be king.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana having a serious conversation as they walk next to Queen Elizabeth who is wearing a bright blue polka dot dress.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana are seen here accompanying Queen Elizabeth II at Clarence House, date unknown.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The queen said to me when I left her service in 1987, ‘Paul, one day you’ll be back here at Buckingham Palace looking after a king and queen, Charles and Diana.’ She had every hope that Charles would make the marriage work. But of course, it couldn’t."

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles are seen here at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles was competing, circa 1980. (Express Newspapers/Archive Photos)

"We all know that Charles’s great love was Camilla, and he never really let go of that," he added.

Princess Diana stepping out of the car in her revenge little black dress shaking hands with a man in a suit.

Princess Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994 wearing the now-famous "revenge dress." She chose to wear the striking ensemble the same night Prince Charles publicly admitted to infidelity. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Diana was determined to be a devoted royal wife and mother, Burrell said. But by the time Charles and Diana’s separation was announced in 1992, the marriage was widely seen as beyond repair.

"She couldn’t always reach him," Burrell reflected. 

King Charles and Princess Diana wearing matching tanned suits outdoors.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell told Fox News Digital that the significant age gap between Prince Charles and Princess Diana was one of the reasons the marriage ultimately collapsed. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"She couldn’t always understand the way he lived his life because his life was one of a prince and would be, one day, one of a king. She didn’t fit into that world where a prince could have everything he wanted, and a king could make the rules and make everything happen. She realized that she didn’t have the power. He did."

Burrell isn’t the first to describe how Charles and Diana’s seemingly storybook romance became a nightmare.

Paul Burrell walking behind a smiling Princess Diana.

Paul Burrell is seen here accompanying Princess Diana in Bosnia just weeks before her death in 1997. (Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

In 2022, author Christopher Andersen's book, "The King: The Life of Charles III," was published. He spoke with numerous palace insiders, as well as those who knew or worked closely with the former Prince of Wales.

Princess Diana and King Charles looking glum in black.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce was finalized in 1996. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Andersen wrote that during the marriage, Charles "had sunk into a deep depression" and believed he "was on the verge of a nervous breakdown." He turned to one of his confidants, Arnold Goodman, and reportedly said, "I have nothing to live for." Goodman, Andersen noted, believed Charles was "showing the classic signs of depression."

Charles not only felt trapped in a loveless marriage, Goodman believed, but he also feared that a divorce — if it could even be granted by the queen — "would have grave repercussions for his children, the royal family and the monarchy itself."

Princess Diana looks downcast as Prince Charles keeps his head down during a royal outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a welcome ceremony in Toronto at the beginning of their Canadian tour, circa Oct. 1991.  (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

According to Andersen, Goodman shared his concerns with royal protection officers. Ken Wharfe, Diana’s former protection officer, described the atmosphere as "highly combustible." Housekeeper Wendy Berry recalled witnessing "slammed doors and pitched battles" that became "the hallmarks of day-to-day life."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married on July 29, 1981. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The trouble between Diana and Charles began long before their so-called fairy-tale wedding.

Charles, as heir to the British throne, was reportedly urged to either end his relationship with then-Lady Diana Spencer or propose. 

Charles in a black tux and Camilla in a beige dress and a gold fascinator holding a bouquet of flowers.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married on April 9, 2005. (Alastair Grant/AFP via Getty Images)

Before the wedding, Diana expressed doubts about going through with it — especially after discovering a bracelet Charles made for Camilla. The marriage grew tumultuous, and both later engaged in extramarital affairs.

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Martin Bashir is seen here interviewing Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama." (© Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

During her headline-making 1995 interview on the BBC program "Panorama," Diana famously told journalist Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Charles and Camilla waving to the crowd after being crowned the King and Queen of England in 2023.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in 2023. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Their divorce was finalized in 1996. A year later, Diana died from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36.

Princess Diana wearing the lover's knot tiara in a white dress looks off camera

Princess Diana died in 1997. She was 36. (Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive)

Charles and Camilla married in 2005. After the queen's death in 2022, Charles ascended the throne, and in 2023 he was crowned king with Camilla at his side.

"Charles certainly hasn’t always been popular with the public, but I think they have warmed to him since he became king," Burrell wrote. "I would credit his mother’s legacy for that to a certain extent — but there are people who will never forget Diana."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

