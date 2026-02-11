Andrew Ranken, The Pogues drummer nicknamed 'the Clobberer,' dead at 72

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Ranken, the drummer for The Pogues, has died. He was 72.

The English Celtic punk band announced that Ranken, who was nicknamed "The Clobberer," had passed away on Tuesday in a post shared on their Instagram account Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues," the band wrote.

They continued, "Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother."

"Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time," the statement, which was signed by The Pogues current members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer, concluded.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Born November 13, 1953, in Ladbroke Grove, London, Ranken began playing drums as a teenager. He performed in several early bands including Lola Cobra and The Stickers and formed The Operation, an R&B band in which he was the lead singer.

In 1982, The Pogues, originally named Pogue Mahone, was formed in London by the late frontman Shane MacGowan, Stacy and Finer. Ranken joined The Pogues in March 1983, replacing John Hasler on drums, after he was invited by his then neighbors MacGowan and Finer.

Ranken appeared on all seven of the band’s studio albums, beginning with "Red Roses for Me" (1984) and continuing through "Pogue Mahone" (1996). He contributed drums to some of the band's biggest hits, including 1985's "Dirty Old Town" and the 1987's "The Irish Rover," "If I Should Fall from Grace with God" and holiday classic "Fairytale of New York," a duet between MacGowan and British singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl.

Though best known as a drummer, Ranken also contributed percussion, harmonica and occasional vocals to the band’s recordings and live performances. After years of heavy touring and internal strains, The Pogues first disbanded in 1996. Ranken remained musically active, performing with other groups including Municipal Waterboard and Kippers and engaging in various musical projects and collaborations.

In 2001, Ranken rejoined The Pogues when they reunited for tours and performances. He remained an active member of the band throughout the reunion era, performing worldwide and appearing in live shows until its final dissolution in 2014.

In later years, he continued performing with other band including The Mysterious Wheels and participated in charitable music efforts, including releases supporting causes like St Joseph’s Hospice.

MacGowan died in 2023 at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. In 2025, The Pogues reunited for a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1985 album "Sodomy & the Lash." Ranken did not rejoin The Pogues for the reunion tour due to ongoing health issues and Fontaines D.C. drummer Tom Coll brought in to fill the drummer role in his place.

Following Ranken's death, Victoria Mary Clarke, the widow of MacGowan, shared a tribute to the late drummer in a comment under the band's post.

"Andrew was a beautiful human and a total gentleman and an absolutely legendary drummer," she wrote. "He was very much loved by @shanemacgowanofficial and I have no doubt that he will be warmly welcomed by Shane but he will be very much missed here on Earth."

MacGowan's sister Siobhán MacGowan also paid tribute to Ranken, writing "Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer."