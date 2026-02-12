Kristin Cavallari says childless men are a dating ‘deal breaker’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari has a new deal breaker when it comes to dating, after previously being in a relationship with a man 13 years younger.

On this week's episode of "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," the host had actress Sarah Shahi on to discuss the reality of divorce and co-parenting. The "Sex/Life" star divorced Steve Howey in 2021 after 18 years together.

At the end of the podcast episode, Cavallari and Shahi were asking rapid-fire questions about what they find "hot" when dating new men. Cavallari gave Shahi a scenario about a man who doesn't have kids and also doesn't want any.

"Not," Shahi said. "I don't judge that, but at the same time, not hot. That's not going to get me going because I'm a mom."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S STRICT 6-MONTH DATING RULE SHE FOLLOWS AFTER PAST RELATIONSHIP MISTAKES

Cavallari chimed in, "That's become a new deal breaker for me. Someone who doesn't have kids and doesn't want any, I'm like, you won't understand my life."

Shahi said that when women become mothers, their hearts "grow" and someone who doesn't have children and doesn't want them have a "level of selfishness." Both women agreed that they wouldn't be aligned with a potential partner with that mindset.

Cavallari shares three children with her ex-husband: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Cavallari and Cutler were married for close to seven years, having tied the knot in July 2013, and filed for divorce in April 2020.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2024, Cavallari, 39, was in a relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes, 26. After seven months of dating, Estes and Cavallari decided to call it quits.

Towards the end of 2024, Cavallari revealed in viral social media trend that she "let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari and Wallen were rumored to have been dating in September 2023. Although she never confirmed the romance, she was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at the time.

During the episode, she noted that she had been on a date with an unnamed country music singer who her kids were fans of.

"It's obviously Morgan Wallen. She just said her kids are big fans of his," Cohen said. "I'm not answering that question!" Cavallari quipped.

In her same video that went viral in 2024, she revealed that her "hottest hookup" was with actor Jason Statham.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP