Former One Direction star Zayn Malik defends nearly $700 tooth fairy payment despite criticism from ex

Zayn Malik's tooth fairy is paying premium prices.

The former One Direction star revealed the tooth fairy gave his daughter nearly $700 for losing her first tooth, defending his decision to splurge on a childhood milestone.

Malik, 33, opened up about being able to provide financial stability for his daughter after finding success in the music industry during an interview on "Call Her Daddy."

"It's everything, even to the degree that, like, you know, I'm raising her in an environment that isn't the same as everybody's. You know, her dad is a pop star, her mom is a model and certain things that she does in life might not always reflect what other people's understanding of reality is. So I think I gave her a bit too much money from the tooth fairy."

"How much are we talking?" host Alexandra Cooper questioned.

"500 quid?" Malik responded, which is roughly $700.

He quickly defended his decision to shell out the lavish tooth fair payment for his now five-year-old, despite receiving pushback from ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

"It's her first tooth. And her mom gave me s--- about it," Malik explained. "And I was like, at the end of the day, like I worked my a-- off, and I should be able to give my kid what I want to give her, you know."

Malik and Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020. The two began their on-again-off-again relationship back in 2015. The Victoria's Secret model appeared in Malik's "Pillowtalk" music video in 2016 – solidifying the couple's relationship status at the time.

Malik and Hadid split years later following a family dispute in 2021, committing to co-parenting their daughter despite the end of their romantic relationship.

Malik acknowledged some people may see it differently but said he feels confident in his decision.

"I know people in general like obviously look at it a certain type of way, but look, at the end of the day I was lucky if I got anything from my teeth, you know? And I've worked really hard for everything I've earned, so I don't feel like I should have to answer for them things."

The "Call Her Daddy" host said she believes parenthood often stems from personal reflection and trying to "right the wrongs" you experienced as a child.

"And there's definitely that too," Malik agreed. "That like feeling of I didn't get to do this, so I want you to be able to feel this. And I overcompensate a little bit too much sometimes for that."

