James Van Der Beek's friends share 'sacred' final moments with him before his death at 48

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Van Der Beek's friends are sharing memories they made with the actor in his final days after he died Wednesday at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

In an Instagram post shared shortly after his death was announced, retired WWE star Stacy Keibler shared a photo of herself looking up at Van Der Beek as they sat outside together watching the sunset. In the photo, the actor appears to be sitting in a wheelchair.

"Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God," she wrote in the caption. "I have never been so present in my life. When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too."

She went on to say that in the past few days, Van Der Beek taught her "more about being present than any book ever could," and showed her "what it looks like to trust God's plan, even when it breaks your heart."

JAMES VAN DER BEEK FORCED TO SKIP 'DAWSON'S CREEK' REUNION DURING ONGOING CANCER BATTLE

"The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other," she added. "We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random."

Keibler then called the actor "a gift" as well as "an incredible husband" and "an extraordinary dad," adding that it "was a blessing to witness" how "steady, strong [and] devoted" he was to his wife and six children.

"It has been an honor to stand beside your family in these sacred moments," she added. "It’s pretty incredible how someone can fight so hard for so long, travel the world battling so much, and somehow still look so handsome doing it :) That smile never left you. You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others."

"And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary.I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there."

JAMES VAN DER BEEK, ‘DAWSON’S CREEK’ AND ‘VARSITY BLUES’ STAR, DEAD AT 48

She ended the lengthy tribute by saying that the lesson Van Der Beek left her with is that "the present moment is everything" and to "love the people in front of you."

"Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand," she concluded. "Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always 🤍"

Keibler wasn't the only one of the actor's friends to visit him in his final days.

Designer Erin Fetherston took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her own visit with Van Der Beek. Among the carousel of photos she posted was one of her holding hands with the actor and smiling down at him as he lay down in bed smiling back at her.

"Brother James, You were loved by the whole world, but to us — you were Uncle James," she wrote. "Thank you for your friendship. For always showing up. For being the one who would go the extra mile. When our dog died in the middle of the night, you were the one who came over with a shovel. When our babies were born, you and @vanderkimberly were the very first visitors — you didn’t just celebrate our milestones, you were part of them.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK'S CO-STARS FLOOD SOCIAL MEDIA WITH HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTES FOLLOWING HIS DEATH AT 48

She continued: "What an honor it was to have a seat at your table and to call you a best friend. The space you leave behind can never be filled, but we will do our best to shower your beautiful family with love and remember to keep dancing in your honor — because you always knew the importance of joy.We love you. Always. 🤍"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro commented under Van Der Beek's wife's Instagram post announcing the actor's death, saying he felt "lucky I got to be there to say goodbye."

He later shared a tribute of his own on his personal account, which included a photo of him and Van Der Beek sitting side by side and smiling for the camera. In the caption, Ribeiro confirmed he visited Van Der Beek in his final days of life, writing, "Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me," and called the actor his brother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today," he wrote. "He was my true friend brother and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back."

He continued, "I’ve learned so much from james. He and @vanderkimberly changed my life. I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart. I will always be there for their children. I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life. I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me."

Van Der Beek died on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at the age of 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His breakthrough role came in 1997 when he landed the role of Dawson Leery on "Dawson’s Creek." He starred on the show for six seasons, from 1998 to 2003, and also appeared in various television shows and movies, including "Varsity Blues," "Texas Rangers," "Scary Movie," "How I Met Your Mother," "CSI" and more.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He first revealed his diagnosis in November 2024 via a statement to People, telling the outlet, "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

In September 2025, the actor pulled out of a highly anticipated "Dawson's Creek" reunion due to ongoing health issues. However, the actor made a surprise virtual appearance at the charity event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP