'Landman' star Michelle Randolph confesses to questioning Billy Bob Thornton about Angelina Jolie blood rumor

Michelle Randolph admitted she had one very specific question in mind before sharing the screen with Billy Bob Thornton on "Landman."

Randolph, 28, joked that as she prepared to film the hit Taylor Sheridan show opposite Thornton, one long-circulated story about his love life popped into her head.

"Most of my scenes are with him, and I’m thinking, ‘God, like what, all I know is that he drank Angelina Jolie’s blood or something,’" Randolph recalled during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "Which I since have asked him about."

According to Randolph, Thornton was unruffled by her question regarding the infamous pop culture moment.

"He just, I mean, he’s just ease," she explained. "If ease was a person, that’s who he is."

"That’s why he’s so good at what he does," Randolph continued. "You think someone with his résumé is going to be so intimidating, but instead, he’s such a great actor because he pulls honesty out of you, and he settles you in a scene and in life."

"I tend to talk a lot and move fast, and he just makes me want to just chill."

Thornton recently addressed the long-standing rumor he drank Jolie's blood during their nearly three-year marriage in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them," Thornton said. "That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was. But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."

Jolie and Thornton met while filming "Pushing Tin" in 1999. The two were seeing other people at the time. Thornton had been engaged to Laura Dern while Jolie was reportedly dating Timothy Hutton. However, the two experienced an intense romantic connection and were married in Las Vegas by 2000.

The "Sling Blade" star has since claimed he had a "civilized" divorce from Jolie.

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," Thornton told Rolling Stone. "She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

Thornton currently stars in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," based on the podcast "Boomtown." The show chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology.

At the center of the show is Thornton's character – Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex.

The show also stars Demi Moore , Jon Hamm, Ali Larter and Jacob Lofland.

