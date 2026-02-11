Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Bijou Phillips hospitalized, pleads for kidney donor as she fights for 'more time' with daughter

Actress Bijou Phillips seeks kidney donor after being hospitalized following complications from her 2017 transplant

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert Video

Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert

Attorney Christopher C. Melcher said there's an "inconsistency" in the divorce paperwork Danny Masterson's wife filed when she asked a court to end marriage just weeks after he received lengthy prison sentence.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bijou Phillips was hospitalized in Los Angeles as she awaits a second kidney transplant

Phillips, 45, pleaded for help finding a kidney in a social media post shared Wednesday where she detailed her challenging journey.

The actress — who received her first kidney transplant in 2017 — is currently under care at UCLA, where she is back on dialysis as she awaits finding a living donor, she wrote online.

DANNY MASTERSON’S EX SEEKS LEGAL NAME CHANGE FOR 11-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FOLLOWING HIS RAPE CONVICTION

Bijou Phillips posing at the Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir premiere.

Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized, awaiting a kidney transplant.  (Gilbert Flores / Variety)

Phillips — who has battled kidney disease all her life — noted that she was born with "underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis."

"In 2017, I received the incredible gift of a kidney from a dear friend," she wrote. "That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter – but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Almost Famous" actress admitted she was currently under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi at UCLA and is "back on dialysis."

"Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," she wrote.

A number of celebrity friends offered Phillips support online, with Kathy Hilton leading the family and sending "prayers, love and light."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bijou Phillips has suffered from kidney disease all her life. 

Bijou Phillips has suffered from kidney disease all her life.  (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kimberley Stewart wrote, "Love you so much," while Ashley Benson noted, "We are all supporting you and you are not alone."

A representative for Phillips did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In September 2023, Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, two weeks after the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. 

Bijou Phillips and actor Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from actor Danny Masterson in 2023.  (Photo by Paul Redmond/WireImage)

A jury was hung on a third charge.

Phillips cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter together.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue