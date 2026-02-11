Bijou Phillips hospitalized, pleads for kidney donor as she fights for 'more time' with daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bijou Phillips was hospitalized in Los Angeles as she awaits a second kidney transplant.

Phillips, 45, pleaded for help finding a kidney in a social media post shared Wednesday where she detailed her challenging journey.

The actress — who received her first kidney transplant in 2017 — is currently under care at UCLA, where she is back on dialysis as she awaits finding a living donor, she wrote online.

DANNY MASTERSON’S EX SEEKS LEGAL NAME CHANGE FOR 11-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FOLLOWING HIS RAPE CONVICTION

Phillips — who has battled kidney disease all her life — noted that she was born with "underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis."

"In 2017, I received the incredible gift of a kidney from a dear friend," she wrote. "That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter – but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Almost Famous" actress admitted she was currently under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi at UCLA and is "back on dialysis."

"Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," she wrote.

A number of celebrity friends offered Phillips support online, with Kathy Hilton leading the family and sending "prayers, love and light."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kimberley Stewart wrote, "Love you so much," while Ashley Benson noted, "We are all supporting you and you are not alone."

A representative for Phillips did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In September 2023, Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, two weeks after the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape.

A jury was hung on a third charge.

Phillips cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter together.