'Friends' 25th anniversary: See the cast over the years

Still there for you! A quarter of a century later, the impact the beloved TV show "Friends" has left is still celebrated.

It's hard to believe that the show first went on air on Sept. 22, 1994. Throughout the 10-season run, fans watched characters Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey settle into living in New York City and deal with relationship and career drama.

On May 6, 2004, the "Friends" crew was watched by 52.5 million Americans during the show's finale, causing the episode to be one of the most-watched season finales in U.S. television history.

After the show wrapped, the cast members each went their own way in the acting industry.

Here's what they have been up to since "Friends" aired its final episode:

Jennifer Aniston

After rising to international fame due to her portrayal of fashionista and beloved character Rachel Green, Aniston, 50, went on to receive massive public praise throughout her career.

She has since starred in multiple romantic comedies, dramas and comedy movies. Her best known successes are "The Break Up" (2006), "Marley & Me" (2008), "Horrible Bosses" (2011), "We're The Millers" (2003), "Cake" (2014) and "Dumplin'" (2018).

America's sweetheart is also known for her philanthropic efforts with numerous nonprofit organizations and charities. She is an advocate for St. Jude's Research Hospital, a recipient of the GLAAD Vanguard Award for her contributions to increase awareness of the LGBTQ community, and has been known for her donations to Haiti and the Best Friends Animal Society.

She has also teamed up with Reese Witherspoon to executive produce and star on a new Apple comedy/drama, "The Morning Show" which is set to air on Nov. 1, 2019.

Courteney Cox

The 54-year-old actress has appeared in many standout roles since her time as Monica Geller, who was notoriously known as the OCD clean-freak and chef of the Friends group.

Post-Friends, Cox is best known for her roles in the "Scream" series and "Cougar Town" on ABC and TBS, which lasted for six seasons.

In her personal life, she married and divorced David Arquette, with whom she has a daughter. She is currently with partner John McDaid, a member of Snow Patrol. In 2014, the couple became engaged. However, she revealed back in January that she and McDaid are no longer engaged, but are still together.

Monica and Rachel's friendship is strong on and off the screen⁠—she named Jennifer Aniston the godmother of her child, Coco Arquette, 15.

David Schwimmer

Best known for his and Rachel Green's tumultuous hot and cold relationship, Ross Geller was a staple of the 90s series. Since his time on the show, Schwimmer, 52, has gone on to be a director and producer.

He has starred in the 2005 film "Duane Hopwood," and was the voice-over actor for Melman in Madagascar (2005). In 2007, Schwimmer made his directorial debut with the British comedy film, "Run Fatboy Run."

He has spent some time on Broadway, as well as on television since "Friends" ended.

Schwimmer is father of an 8-year-old daughter, Cleo, whom he shares with ex-wife, Zoë Buckman. He is also a member of the Rape Treatment Center's board of directors’ executive leadership committee, located in Santa Monica, Calif.

The center specializes in assisting victims of date rape and child rape. He is also an activist in banning date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol and GHB.

Matthew Perry

"Chandl-ah" Bing, as his on-screen ex-wife Carol would call him, never failed to make audiences laugh with his shenanigans on the show. His comic efforts earned him a 2002 Emmy nomination for his role in the NBC series.

Perry, 50, introduced himself to a new generation of fans after the release of "17 Again" (2009), in which he played the adult version of Zac Efron's character. He has also appeared in several television series: "Mr. Sunshine," "The Good Wife" and "The Odd Couple" and has been an executive producer for several TV shows, including "Go On" and "The End of Steve."

After a public battle with a prescription drug addiction, the actor lost a drastic amount of weight and checked into rehab in 1997. Since then, he has been focusing on his recovery from addiction.

In 2018, he spent time in the hospital recovering from surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation.

Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow, 56, was the first "Friends" cast member who earned herself an Emmy in 1998 for her role as kooky and lovable Phoebe Buffay.

The "Smelly Cat" singer landed roles in movies such as "P.S. I Love You," "Easy A," "Neighbors," "The Girl on the Train" and "Booksmart." She also has been the voice behind characters on "BoJack Jorseman" and "The Boss Baby." Most recently, she has appeared as Sheree on "Grace and Frankie."

Kudrow also created and starred on the four-season long Showtime series "Web Therapy" (2008), which received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy.

The actress recently revealed her struggles with self-confidence during the "Friends" era on Kevin Nealon's YouTube show, “Hiking with Kevin.”

“I [felt] like, ‘S--t, I tricked [the producers],’” she stated. “At the audition, I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that’s how I got it, I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe, you know.”

Off-screen, Kudrow is a devoted wife to French advertising executive, Michel Stern, 61, and doting mother to Julius Murray Stern, 21.

Matthew LeBlanc

How you doin' Joey?

LeBlanc's role as Joey Tribbiani, got him three consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as a spin-off sitcom, "Joey," that aired on NBC for two seasons until it was canceled in 2006.

LeBlanc, 52, began to focus on his career behind the scenes after the NBC series ended. His production company, Fort Hill Productions, co-produced "The Prince" (2006).

His continued TV success post-Friends included his Showtime series, "Episodes" (2011-2017), which earned him a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical television series, and his current CBS sitcom, "Man With a Plan," which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

The actor shares a daughter, Marina Pearl, with ex Melissa McKnight, whom he divorced in 2006. Marina was diagnosed with a debilitating brain condition at 11 months, but miraculously outgrew it.

Even though "Friends" is over, fans are still hoping stars Aniston, Schwimmer, Perry, Kudrow, Cox and LeBlanc will reunite for a reboot.

However, co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman shut down the rumors, saying a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

Cox, who seems to have felt the same, told Us Weekly her feelings about a reboot in 2018.

“People ask us all the time would we ever do a remake and that was a story about this group of people, they were friends in their 30s and they were finding themselves and I think there’s really … I don’t know that there’s a way to redo it,” she responded about a potential revival of the show.

“It’s not like the other shows that have done reboots and are doing so well. I just don’t see it happening even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time — but I just don’t see it happening,” she admitted.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.