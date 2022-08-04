Country star Joe Nichols talks positivity on latest album and acting debut: 'Gratitude changes everything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Joe Nichols is focusing on the positive.

The musician, 45, spoke with Fox News Digital about his latest album, "Good Day For Living," and how it is a "positive message in a negative world."

"I think today we have a really negative world, and I live by gratitude," he said about his latest release.

"You know, gratitude changes everything, [your] perspective on everything. So this song is about a fun, simple way to have a little gratitude about the day. Like I said, it's a positive message in a negative world."

"Good Day For Living" was released in February and was his first album in five years.

The artist shared that music legends like George Strait and Merle Haggard were always stars he wanted to emulate.

"A lot of the music that's out, even the fun stuff, has a little bit of an angry tone to it," Nichols said of current music. "You know, there's a lot of anger coming at you in a lot of different directions."

Nichols told Fox News Digital his go-to show over the past year was Apple TV’s "Ted Lasso" because of its positive message.

"I think that's why television shows like ‘Ted Lasso’ break through and become huge," he said. "People see the kindness and the positivity in that character."

The country music star has recently dabbled in acting of his own. Nichols takes on a role in the film "Murder at Yellowstone City," which was released in late June. The movie starred Anna Camp, Aimee Garcia, Scottie Thompson, Zach McGowan and Thomas Jane.

Nichols portrayed the "town drunk," Colin Hodges, a Texas migrant traveling to Yellowstone to prospect for gold. He also wrote a song for the movie, "Alamo Blood."

"It gave me a little a chance to be on screen and do some things akin to acting," he said of his small role in the film. Nichols said he wanted to take "baby steps" in the film industry, adding that acting is not off the table for his future.

Nichols released his first record in March 2002 and has netted for himself over 500 million streams.

"I'm grateful for every bit of it," Nichols said of his career. "You know, the hard times. It took the hard times to appreciate the good times, and I do that today.

"I sit back and look at the last 20 years and I think, ‘Wow, it seemed like this just started yesterday.’ And then, some days, I feel like, ‘Wow, I feel like I've lived five lifetimes.’"

Nichols told Fox News Digital he is enjoying his career and is happy fans are responding well to his latest album release.

"Some of the most valuable comments that I've ever gotten today, which is, you know, ‘This song sounds like you being you,’ which is a consistent thing over the last 20 years," he said. "As long as the fans appreciate and are connecting with what I do, then, you know, I've got a care in the world about it."

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.