Jason Sudeikis: What to know about the ‘Ted Lasso’ star

Jason Sudeikis finds himself at the center of a bizarre controversy after his ex Olivia Wilde was served legal papers relating to a custody dispute this week during an onstage appearance at CinemaCon 2022 for her film "Don't Worry Darling."

While few knew at the time what the contents of the large manila envelope labeled "Personal and Confidential" were, Wilde called the package "very mysterious." She decided to open it "because it feels like it's a script," according to reports. Wilde was handed the papers by a woman in attendance.

It later was reported what the packet contained legal documents about the former couple's children and that the "Ted Lasso" star had no idea Wilde would be publicly served with the court papers.

Sudeikis and Wilde share two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. The former couple ended their relationship in 2020 after seven years.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," a source told Fox News Digital.

OLIVIA WILDE WAS SERVED CUSTODY PAPERS FROM JASON SUDEIKIS IN THE MIDDLE OF CINEMACON

Here’s what to know about Jason Sudeikis.

WHILE A GREAT HOOPS PLAYER, HIS SHOWBIZ DNA BROUGHT HIM TO HOLLYWOOD

Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Sept. 18, 1975, Sudeikis and his family moved to Overland Park, Kansas, when he was just a child. Sudeikis’ mother Kathryn is the sister of actor George Wendt, famous for his role as Norm Peterson on "Cheers."

Sudeikis loves basketball and earned a scholarship to play at Fort Scott Community College before his bad grades ultimately got him kicked off the team.

"I failed English. I've written professionally for two years," he said back in 2005, according to Ranker. "I can laugh about it now, but it drove my teachers and parents cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. I attended all the discussions. I just didn't read the material," Sudeikis said, adding that his time in college before eventually dropping out consisted of "just laughing, having a good time."

JASON SUDEIKIS REVEALS WHY HE DOESN'T USE HIS BIRTH NAME

Despite not making it as a hoops player, Sudeikis’ love for the game is evident in his personal life.

He has been spotted in attendance at many University of Kansas Jayhawks' games. The DeBruce Center on campus houses the 13 original rules of basketball written by sport creator Dr. James Naismith.

‘SNL’ STARDOM

The actor and comedian is an accomplished screenwriter and producer who first gained recognition in 2003 when he began writing and appearing in "Saturday Night Live" sketches.

He said in a 2013 interview with High Times that while he grew up "straight and narrow" as a kid in Kansas, as an adult, he often took to writing his "SNL" material after consuming a good amount of cannabis early in his career.

"When I write, I usually start with an image and try to see if the image can sustain an emotional narrative," he explained of his creative process. "In sketches, there must be some sort of story going on, some sort of point. It’s something I was taught at Second City and still believe in."

TWITTER THINKS JASON SUDEIKIS WAS HIGH AFTER HIS GOLDEN GLOBES WIN

He added that writing under the influence can make things "really tricky."

"I mean, the world’s really wide open, and if you’ve got all those doors open in your head, you’re going to be knocking around and walking in and out of a ballroom forever," he said at the time. "But once you’re seeded with an idea or an image, pot does allow you to blue-sky it for a while."

Sudeikis managed to stick around the late-night show untiul announcing he was leaving in 2013. Despite no longer being a regular cast member, Sudeikis still makes frequent "SNL" appearances in sketches as Sen. Mitt Romney and President Joe Biden.

HE WAS ONCE REJECTED FROM THE BLUE MAN GROUP

Never one to shy away from self-deprecation, Sudeikis explained in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview that he was once rejected from the Blue Man Group while he lived in Las Vegas in the early 2000s.

"This was almost 10 years ago, when I was living in Las Vegas and doing shows like at the Second City. We became pals with the guys who did Blue Man at the Luxor, and a lot of them took classes with us at Second City," he said at the time, adding he was "absolutely obsessed" with joining the cast. "I just loved their show and thought it was so funny."

'TED LASSO' STAR JASON SUDEIKIS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE ACTOR

"It was an absolute reaction to wanting to be anonymous and silent," Sudeikis continued. "And yet, at the same time, I guess powerful and funny. It was probably the closest I ever imagined I’d get to playing an instrument in front of people on stage. I auditioned once in Las Vegas, and I wasn’t good enough at the drumming part. You have to know the single stroke rudiments, and I just wasn’t fast enough."

HIS VOICEOVER WORK IS EXTENSIVE

Sudeikis was named People’s "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2015 and 2016. Sudeikis also lent his voice as Terry Kimple and Holt Richter on the beloved "Cleveland Show" and also voiced Richard Bastion in "Grand Theft Auto IV."

JASON SUDEIKIS, KEELEY HAZELL CONFIRM RELATIONSHIP WITH PDA-FILLED NEW YORK OUTING

Sudeikis' other voiceover work includes, "Epic," "Next Gen," "The Angry Birds Movie" and its sequel "Robot Chicken" and "Son of Zorn."

He also used to be the official voice of Applebee’s in the restaurant chain’s national commercials.

"TED LASSO" SOLIDIFIED HIS STATUS

The "Horrible Bosses" actor also starred on NBC’s "30 Rock" alongside "SNL's" Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin from 2007 to 2010.

Other notable films Sudeikis has starred in include "The Campaign," "We’re the Millers" and "Downsizing."

'TED LASSO' STAR JASON SUDEIKIS ON HOW HE CREATED THE TITULAR CHARACTER: 'WHAT DO YOU WEAR?'

Sudeikis took home two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 for outstanding comedy series and lead actor for his role as the fun-loving soccer coach in the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso."

That year, Sudeikis showed up backstage double-fisting Emmy Awards before telling reporters he was glad the show had garnered the international audience it has.

"We're lucky that we have a bunch of folks in from out of town, some foreigners, and so they all had to stay at a hotel locally," he explained at the time, adding that the celebration would carry on well into the evening.

"We knew which hotel that was ahead of time, so a bunch of us got rooms there, too — and so we will all go to our individual rooms with masks on and Zoom the hell out of each other."

OLIVIA WILDE OPENS UP ABOUT HARRY STYLES ROMANCE: ‘I’M HAPPIER THAN I'VE EVER BEEN'

After winning a Golden Globe for best actor in 2021 for "Lasso," Sudeikis carried that momentum into a win for the same honor in 2022.

REAL-LIFE ROMANCE

In addition to multiple awards, Sudeikis' time on the show "Ted Lasso" has also introduced a new real-life romance: his co-star Keeley Hazell.

In November, Sudeikis and Hazell, 35, were seen sharing intimate moments during a beach outing during a vacation. One photo showed the two with their arms around each other, and another captured a kiss shared between the two.

The actor was first linked to Hazell in February 2021. Sources have maintained that the relationship between the two has not been serious.

JASON SUDEIKIS BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON SPLIT FROM EX-FIANCÉE OLIVIA WILDE

However, late last year, an insider confirmed Sudeikis and Hazell were dating to People magazine.

"They're casually seeing each other again," the source told the outlet . "It's never been a serious thing. They're just enjoying each other's company."

Prior to dating Hazell, Sudeikis was with Wilde. The two met in 2011 during an "SNL" after-party.

Wilde, 38, told Howard Stern during a radio interview in 2016 that she met Sudeikis as "ships passing in the night" and that Sudeikis told her, "Whatever you’re looking for. You don’t need it."

"What the f--k does that mean?" Stern asked.

Prior to his relationship with Wilde, Sudeikis was married to producer and actress Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2008. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

