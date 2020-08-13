'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis on how he created the titular character: 'What do you wear?'

Jason Sudeikis created the character of Ted Lasso in 2013 for a promo on NBC Sports and now it's Apple TV+’s latest sitcom.

The series follows a classic fish-out-of-water formula as an American football coach has his career and life abruptly uprooted when he's hired to be the manager of a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

The former "SNL" star told Fox News he drew inspiration from real-life coach Jim Harbaugh.

"The wardrobe that he wears is very simple, modeled after a great guy, a great coach named Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. A fella I got to meet a few years back," he explained.

Sudeikis joked, "I remember texting him and asking him, 'What do you wear? What do you wear to games?' And he broke it down." He also admires Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

The series was filmed on the Crystal Palace's training grounds in Beckenham, England, and they even had a few friendly run-ins with the team.

Sudeikis co-created the series alongside Bill Lawrence, known for his previous series "Scrubs," "Cougar Town" and "Spin City."

"I hope people are left hopeful and optimistic by [the show] in a time when maybe not everything seems that way," Lawrence said. "This show has some heart and ups and downs."

Sudeikis agreed, "Every single day minute to minute, we all have the opportunity to be the best versions of ourselves or be the worst versions of ourselves and sports just puts a spotlight on all of that."

"Ted Lasso" premieres Aug. 13 on Apple TV+.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report