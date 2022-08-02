Kenny Chesney 'devastated' after fan dies at concert: 'Life is precious'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kenny Chesney was "devastated" after learning that a fan had died while attending one of his Colorado concerts.

Chesney, 54, performed at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday. A woman died following the performance after she fell from an escalator railing, according to multiple reports.

The woman had been sitting on the railing of the escalator before falling to the concourse below, police told The Denver Post.

Police do not believe that she was pushed and are investigating the death as an accident, the outlet reported.

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident," a statement from Empower Field at Mile High said.

Chesney told the outlet he was "devastated" after learning about the woman's death.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," he said in a statement. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking."

"Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Chesney has eight more stops in his "Here and Now Tour." He will wrap the concert series in Foxboro, Mass.